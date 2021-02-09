 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hancock County to add retro-reflectivity signs, strips for road safety
0 comments

Hancock County to add retro-reflectivity signs, strips for road safety

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reflective Sign Posts

Hancock County plans to be adding a number of reflective strips to stop signs and curve signs throughout the county this year. They will make the signs more visible.

 Contributed Photo

With Hancock County's upcoming Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) resurfacing project this summer, county road crews will also replace and update signs to diamond grade retro-reflectivity along the project routes.

According to a release from the county, this includes the Britt School Road (Iowa Avenue), Fairgrounds Road (220th Street), and Greiman blacktop (210th Street).

The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) will reimburse the county for the material cost up to $10,000 annually when identified and applied for annually, according to Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis.

Only warning (black on white) and regulatory (black on yellow) signs are eligible for the IDOT funding. As part of the $10,000 reimbursement, $1,000 can be used for two-inch wide retro-reflective sign post strips.

The strips will go on stop signs and curve signs, especially to increase nighttime reflectivity. Purvis said his department is planning to begin phasing in the addition of the retro-reflective strips to stop signs and curve signs throughout the county.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - 01-26-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News