Hancock County targets Hayfield intersection, Crystal Lake paving upgrades

Hancock County is taking safety seriously with approval of two county road projects at the Oct. 24 supervisors meeting.

One at the intersection of Oak Avenue/County Road R44 and 310th Street/County Road B16 (just north of Hayfield) involves signing an agreement with the Iowa Department for Traffic Safety Improvement Program funding. The other is a large-scale improvement pavement patching project in Crystal Lake now planned for next year from the intersection of 1st Street and State Avenue to the end of the concrete road section by the Crystal Lake Park campgrounds.

An Oct. 14, 2022, study report in cooperation with the IDOT cites the county’s concerns about traffic operations and safety at the intersection. The intersection has the highest ranking in Hancock County on the IDOT’s potential-for-crash-reduction site. It has had two fatal crashes in the last 10 years.

As an example, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis noted that while doing the intersection study, a southbound truck was witnessed going through a stop sign at the intersection.

“The traffic direction that has the highest safety concern is the southbound traffic on Oak,” Purvis said. “Five out of the six crashes (since 2014) have involved this direction. The report recommended red lights above the stop signs on Oak and yellow lights above the intersection advanced warning signs on 310th, or metal red flags as an alternative to the flashing lights.”

The report also recommended doubling up on all signage at the intersection, according to Purvis. In addition, concrete rumble strips could replace asphalt rumble strips. Purvis said the PC/concrete rumble strips are much longer lasting and not prone to excessive wear and problems of asphalt rumble strips to warn of an approaching stop. He said that could also be applied to several other county intersections.

“There’s probably not a lot of rumble left,” said Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach in regard to another intersection on the Corwith Blacktop (R56).

County Road B16/310th Street runs east-west and also intersects with U.S Highway 69. It is just south of Crystal Lake and Forest City. County Road R44/Oak Avenue runs north and south and also intersects with U.S. Highway 18 at Duncan, where it jets slightly east before running up through Hayfield toward Forest City.

“I’d say if you can red flag them and double them up for now, getting some grant funding sounds good,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons. “That’s kind of a deceiving intersection. I think power lines there can kind of take attention away from the road.”

Based on discussion and unanimous approval at the Oct. 24 supervisors meeting, the county’s secondary roads department will install flags for now. It will also apply for a safety grant to install the lights as they will cost around $20,000. Additional signs needed from the report are on order and will be installed when they arrive.

Crystal Lake road repair

The half-mile long fix for Crystal Lake’s main drag will cost about $500,000, according to Purvis.

“This road is a farm-to-market extension route under the counties jurisdiction since the population of Crystal Lake is under 500,” Purvis said. “Patches will be completed one lane at a time to remain open. Parking areas along the road are outside of our jurisdiction and will not be fixed; that is up to the city to repair.”

Purvis told supervisors that the county was initially envisioning a larger project, but the high-cost need to repair the Crystal Lake stretch would eat up available funds. He noted that project could begin between May and August 2023, but would probably be later in that timeframe.

“The money we have coming in doesn’t really pay for it, but it’s got to be done,” Purvis said. “It’s cracked pretty badly. It hasn’t been done in a long time.”

“They need to know the Fourth of July would be really bad,” said Supervisor Rayhons before the board granted unanimous approval of the project.

Supervisors also recently approved funding for a sharing agreement for portable traffic signals between Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties. The final estimate is $38,121 in IDOT Traffic Safety Improvement Program funds and Purvis estimated the signals, cargo trailer for housing them, and other items could cost about $50,000 total with the counties splitting the costs that are in addition to funds received. He informed supervisors that the portable signals will definitely be used, improve safety standards, and be well worth the investment.