Hancock County takes sale bids on generator, fuel tanks until Feb. 10

Hancock County supervisors on Jan. 9 established that bids for the sale of the county’s prior generator and fuel tanks should be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, to be opened at the regular supervisors meeting on Feb. 13.

Since the county is stipulating that the successful bidder will be responsible for moving the generator and tanks, the board also approved requiring a $10,000 surety bond/$1 million in insurance liability coverage. A crane will likely be needed to remove the items from the grounds of Hancock County Law Enforcement Center, adjacent to the courthouse, in Garner.

The county’s new 200-kilowatt Kohler generator was placed on the west side of law enforcement center last April 27 with a crane provided by Dean Snyder Construction. It serves as the emergency electricity source for the courthouse and the law enforcement center, including the E-911 call center.

Supervisors also voted unanimously to provide RSVP of North Central Iowa its request for $5,000 in financial support in the coming year. They did so in the form of a memorandum of agreement with North Iowa Area Community College on behalf of the organization that coordinates social services provided by elderly citizens, often in local schools.

RSVP Director of Volunteer Services Alison Mason had requested the $5,000 contribution for fiscal year 2024 at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting. She said that about 80 percent of students that RSVP volunteers worked with in the past year improved their reading scores. They also developed a more positive attitude about reading in general, she said during that meeting.

In other business, supervisors:

Maintained a $40 payment for beaver trapping in Hancock County drainage districts. Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders said if it is in the watershed, the drainage district will pay for it. Supervisors said a small assessment is worth it to avoid a larger assessment due to unmitigated issues later. Supervisor Gary Rayhons said he had recently received about eight phone calls about the beavers.

Approved an addendum specific to Hancock County’s personnel policy regarding weather emergencies.

Began its review of fiscal year 2024 department budgets, hearing from individual department heads, starting on Jan. 9 and Jan. 11.