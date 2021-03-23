Hancock County Supervisors to review Duncan junk recommendations March 29

After further review, Hancock County is concerned about a number of Duncan properties found to be eyesores.
Following up on complaints of junk accumulation in Duncan earlier this month, Hancock County Planning and Zoning Administrator Andy Buffington and Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported back to the Board of Supervisors on March 22 about more than a half dozen Duncan property concerns they’ve found.
Buffington said that after completing an initial informal investigation, he will provide letters addressed to five Duncan properties. The letters will ask specific residents to clean up items stored near the edges of properties, but will have no force of law behind them, according to Buffington.
He said the intent is to start a conversation and work toward mutual cooperation in addressing potential health and safety concerns. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes said it is a difficult situation because it is perceived as government trying to tell people what to do with regard to private property.
Purvis said that when he drove around Duncan, he was assessing where the public right-of-way areas are located and whether they are obstructed. He informed supervisors that he found two properties with obstructions due to items stored long-term in easement areas. He said he will provide letters to residents at both impacted properties, one which is a rental property.
The letters drafted by Buffington and Purvis will not be sent until supervisors have reviewed and approved them. Supervisors are scheduled to further address the matter at their March 29 meeting.
Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons recommended waiting and possibly sending all of the letters simultaneously, if that is the action decided upon by the board. Purvis explained that his letters addressing right-of-way obstructions would provide 30 days for residents to remove items from those areas and if the county has to remove items, the costs could be assessed to the recipients of the letters.
“I can come out and show the right of way so they know exactly where the limits are,” said Purvis. “When you see the pictures, there’s a lot of stuff stored on some of these properties. If cleanup becomes necessary, the sheriff’s office will assist.”
Sheriff Gerdes and Purvis said the concern is about permanent obstructions in the right-of-way areas, but not licensed vehicles partially parked there that are moved more than irregularly.
“We’re in favor of doing whatever we can to help, but we do need to have answers to give to people,” Gerdes said.
Hancock County officials began investigating the junk accumulation in Duncan after allegations of eyesore, public nuisance properties were raised during the March 15 public forum portion of the county supervisors meeting.
County Attorney Blake Norman is also expected to report his findings to supervisors on March 29 regarding his review of ordinances for unincorporated townships and any possible ordinance requirements pertaining to health and safety, nuisance, junk accumulation, vermin, or other things. Norman has said previously that county officials can enforce staying off county right-of-way spaces.
During the public forum, supervisors heard from members of the Springs of Life International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, located on the south side of Forest City requesting a refund of its 2019 taxes paid to the county. Formerly the Highway Chapel, church members said the church is now part of the Foursquare Church based out of Los Angeles. They said the church has been a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization since the 1960s.
During discovery, supervisors learned that the California church organization did not return a completed application form for exemption to the county to verify its status. However, the church did receive a business property tax credit for that one year it was taxed. In addition, the church had been receiving a tax exemption for well over two decades under a wrong name (since 1992). The issue was addressed and did not reoccur in 2020 tax collections. Supervisors took no action on the matter during the meeting.
Other business, supervisors:
• Approved and confirmed the appointments of Cory Leerar as first deputy sheriff and Chad Gerdes as a deputy sheriff.
• Approved Dianne Paca, Kenneth Weiland, and Raylin Bassett as appointments to the Magistrate Nominating Commission.
• Approved a class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Hillside Golf & Dining, LLC
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.