Hancock County Supervisors to review Duncan junk recommendations March 29

The letters drafted by Buffington and Purvis will not be sent until supervisors have reviewed and approved them. Supervisors are scheduled to further address the matter at their March 29 meeting.

Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons recommended waiting and possibly sending all of the letters simultaneously, if that is the action decided upon by the board. Purvis explained that his letters addressing right-of-way obstructions would provide 30 days for residents to remove items from those areas and if the county has to remove items, the costs could be assessed to the recipients of the letters.

“I can come out and show the right of way so they know exactly where the limits are,” said Purvis. “When you see the pictures, there’s a lot of stuff stored on some of these properties. If cleanup becomes necessary, the sheriff’s office will assist.”

Sheriff Gerdes and Purvis said the concern is about permanent obstructions in the right-of-way areas, but not licensed vehicles partially parked there that are moved more than irregularly.

“We’re in favor of doing whatever we can to help, but we do need to have answers to give to people,” Gerdes said.