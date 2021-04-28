Hancock County Supervisors to hold May 17 hearing on current fiscal year budget

Hancock County Supervisors have set a 9:30 a.m. public hearing for May 17 on a proposed amendment to the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget due to additional revenues that are anticipated to be received prior to the end of the current fiscal year.

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that $1 million is an estimate of what is expected to be received by the county through the American Rescue Plan Act and estimated to be received before the end of the fiscal year ending June 30.

Eisenman said other additional revenues reported on the county’s revised budget proposal being noticed to the public are mainly grant pass-through funds for public health. Eisenman noted that the Board of Supervisors has not yet made decisions on where the additional monies will be spent.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.