Hancock County supervisors take action on heating, cooling needs in Garner

In a July 13 special meeting, Hancock County Supervisors approved the addition of air conditioning, heating, and ventilation equipment in the dispatch area and sheriff’s office of the law enforcement center.

The Board also set bid dates and approved plans, specifications, and form of contract for its proposed courthouse and law enforcement center HVAC upgrade project, which was estimated to cost more than $2.2 million earlier this year. The pre-bid conference and site tour will be at 1 p.m. on July 25. The opening of bids will occur at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The price quote of Burtness-Lundgren Plumbing and Heating in Clear Lake, for the LEC needs in the event of an HVAC failure, was more than $21,000. That project will also require electrical and roofing work, which could raise the overall project cost to $25,000 to $30,000. Andy Buffington said it is essential to be able to cool and ventilate the two spaces, because they are occupied 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“Since you have that emergency generator that seems like a no-brainer to have that backup system to serve those two areas,” said Aaron Oltmann, P.E. of MODUS Engineering, who recommended approving it. “The backup source is critical, but it won’t necessarily reduce any dollars on the big HVAC project.”

County attorney Blake Norman said that a budget amendment will be needed for the projects.

“Both will require a budget amendment,” Norman said. “It’s going to be quite a bit of money.”

Supervisors agreed with county auditor Michelle Eisenman’s recommendation to also include some other cost changes, such as landfill and new maintenance director expenses, into one budget amendment. The board agreed to consider a budget amendment at its next meeting.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s good to have that equipment,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said. “It’s just finding the money for it.”

In an overview of the new HVAC project, Oltmann said he would anticipate a bid from Mechanical Air since they have provided a lot of service work. He also said he would communicate with other contractors who have completed project work in the area.

Oltmann noted the work in the LEC will be more extensive for the larger project than in the courthouse where all fan coils will be replaced with some sizing adjustments. Aside from common areas, he said LEC offices, communications and dispatch and the sheriff’s space will have individual temperature controls.

In the courthouse, ventilation and ductwork will be added and will have similar zone temperature controls. Maintenance director Kevin Hoeft noted the condensation drainage issues that have occurred there.

“The drain system is free flow and gets mucked up,” Hoeft said. “You need to do something. That is our biggest problem with condensation coming through the ceilings.”

Oltmann said the condensation pumps can be replaced and that all-new condensate piping can be added. He also noted that some ductwork will need to be done on the exterior of the LEC only, which will involve a couple of contact points. He said a contract with the roofer could be formed in order to avoid issues and not void any warranties.

Sis Greiman said the advisory committee searching for Hoeft’s replacement had discussed the upcoming hire. Hoeft is scheduled to retire on Dec. 1 and is going use more than two months of paid leave prior to that, from Aug. 17 until November. Supervisors discussed options to hire a part-time person, in the interim or to move into the full-time position, as well as hiring a full-time maintenance director by Dec. 2.

No decision was made on how the county will proceed with the hiring process. Hoeft has a $54,899 annual salary with full benefits.