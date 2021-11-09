Hancock County Supervisors study two tower options, Dec. 16 deadline looms

Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington on Nov. 8 offered supervisors a second option of possibly leasing space on an existing communications tower. It is located about one-quarter mile from the proposed rural Duncan site for a new tower.

Supervisors heard from Buffington and Motorola representative Shari Schmitz about both options, but they only have until Dec. 16 to decide on the estimated $1.52 option for a new county tower. Buffington again reiterated the need because of some portable and mobile radio communications dead spots, especially in Britt and in Garner and Kanawha.

“There are areas in Britt where the signal goes away,” Buffington said. “It is in Britt, in particular, where people may have to get out of their cars and they have to be in VHF mode to do the most important part of their jobs. So, we’ve got those dead spots.”

Buffington said an existing 310-foot tower near Oak Avenue and not far from Highway 18 on the other side of Duncan would probably not have interference for providing necessary microwave shots to Winnebago and Hancock Counties. He said he did not know if any guy wires on that tower would need to be moved.

“It is a three-year-old tower that, structurally, could work,” Buffington said. “You already have a tower sitting there right now.”

The existing tower site does not have any backup power source, so the county would also have to provide a generator for backup power there.

Motorola’s Schmitz offered supervisors a counter viewpoint.

“Right before COVID, we had pricing for you and we’ve tried to stick with that 2019 proposal,” Schmitz said. “The price went up, but we held it down as much as possible and added (price) incentives. We’ve had engineers looking at it. My guess is that the site is going to cost you a lot more money (after Dec. 16) because prices continue to go up and because of the incentives we have added to the proposal.”

Schmitz cited a $293,000 “green site” incentive in the current proposal that would go away.

“We would recommend having your own site, not ongoing rent costs,” Schmitz said. She said a green sites are surrounded by green grassy areas and fields. She estimated the average cost for renting space on an existing tower could range from $1,500 to $3,000 per month. Buffington said that $1,000 to $1,250 would be a good monthly lease price. The new tower proposed would be 190 feet tall and have a square footprint of roughly 100 square feet. It would be really easy to farm around it, according to Buffington.

Buffington said the county could also obtain the existing tower specifications and communicate with Motorola regarding its needs. He noted that a large piece of equipment and about a 15-20-foot antenna would need to be placed on the tower.

“It’s a very important thing we have got to talk about,” supervisor chair Gary Rayhons said. “It’s a long-term investment in our firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and others. Buying our own is the way to go, I think.”

“You’d be making an investment in something that’s already proven that it is working,” Schmitz said of the new tower proposal.

Schmitz and Buffington said the new tower would be about an 18-24 month construction project with a 25 percent down payment, the next 60 percent of payment not necessarily in one payment, another 10 percent payment, and a five-percent retainage to be paid when county officials sign off on its completion.

“We’ve spent $774,600 on equipment to use the new system,” Buffington said. “$725,600 has been from 911 surcharge funds and $50,000 in general fund monies to purchase the new console.”

Buffington said that Hancock County E-911 communications would bear a $42,000 annual maintenance contract cost on a new tower.

“I’ve spent a lot of money trying not to be here for this,” Buffington said during the Nov. 8 meeting. “We’ve spent about half of this (new) project cost.”

Supervisors will discuss the matter further in upcoming weekly meetings.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0