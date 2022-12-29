Hancock County supervisors sign-off on drainage projects despite objections

Despite hearing some objections and continued concerns, Hancock County supervisors signed-off on the completion of large east and south main projects in drainage districts 1 and 2 on Dec. 27.

The south main project was substantially completed in September with a contract price of $524,538 and 10% retainage withheld.

One of the concerns on the south main project that has been ongoing for many years was still-unresolved concerns about there being tillable space above some Northern Natural Gas crossings in Twin Lake Township, section 34. There was also a landowner’s objection to the amount of dirt and sediment under a bridge in the creek bed near his property.

“Talking about around the bridges, some sediment needs to remain so not to undermine bridge supports,” said consulting engineer Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk, who also cited stipulations of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Army Corps of Engineers.

“We cannot change the cross-sectional area of the ditch more than 10% from the original design,” Conley said. “We’re really limited on how much more you can take. Anything that drains more than 100 square miles, and this does, requires their review with stipulations.”

Even so, Conley noted that concerns could still be looked at and addressed under a one-year maintenance requirement for the project contractor, Reutzel Excavating. The contractor can be made to return to address any deficiencies during the year after project completion is approved.

“Under that bridge, we can’t make it any wider than it is now,” said Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach to which the landowner cited mud pushed into the north side of the bridge. The issue of cattle pushing sediment in from the banks was also noted.

“If we take that out, we’re going to lose that whole bank,” said Tlach. Conley agreed, saying that to fix the bad conditions of the banks, dirt needs to be added rather than removed.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons said that “as Tyler said, if you take it out, you’re going to undermine that whole thing. However, he agreed to address the complaint issue in the spring and motioned to do so. The board unanimously approved reviewing the complaint during the maintenance period. The board also approved payments for crop damages associated with the project as outlined by the engineer.

“If there are some issues we need to address in the spring, so be it,” Supervisor Sis Greiman said.

Conley assessed the big picture regarding the project.

“I’m confident, we’ve done some good things for the landowners in the south main,” Conley said. “It’s been five years and it’s been a tough project. At first, I thought how do we even do this? It was in such bad shape. Now, it is how do we maintain it, which is a lot better than it was.”

Conley noted the length, scope, and area covered by the project, saying it is very unique in that regard.

“This fixed the bulk of what we set out to do,” Conley said. “The ditches are going to require maintenance for their life. The contractor did the work that was set forth in the contract, in my opinion.”

Regarding concerns raised about the NNG lines, one of which is set to be decommissioned within the next two years, Conley said “I don’t have the authority to tell them to lower the lines. It’s gotten to the point that it needs to be a legal response.” However, he noted that planned construction by NNG has not commenced there and a formal response letter has not yet been received from the company.

In the drainage districts 1 and 2 east main completion hearing, it was noted that Reutzel Excavating was also the contractor there. It substantially completed the east main project work in November for the contracted amount of $73,350. There is a 10% retainage and supervisors approved some corn and bean crop damage.

A landowner cited seeded creek banks as a big issue with the grass seeding not taking hold, requesting damages.

“Seeding is an issue we run into quite often on these jobs,” said Conley, noting that a two-year drought has exacerbated the problem. “We’ve been wrestling with different options or considerations for seeding. With last year’s periods of drought, to get seed to take off, it’s tough. It makes sense that he submits that as a damage claim, in my opinion. In these ditches, seeding has been a problem this season even in areas where we hydro seeded.”

Supervisors agreed to pay for seeding, but said that another complaint about leveling a ditch should have been addressed earlier when the work was being done. It was also noted that the contractor could come potentially address it under the one-year maintenance period.

“It’s a very different landscape now than what it was before what turned out to be a minimally invasive project,” Conley said. “I’m really happy with how the east main project turned out.”

Drainage construction procedures

In other business, supervisors unanimously approved Hancock County procedures and conditions for construction in drainage district right-of-way areas. It sets forth an application and approval process that utilizes a form supplied by the county drainage clerk.

Each application will require a one-time crossing fee of $750 minimum for each crossing of a district facility. It will pay for costs incurred by the drainage district such as administrative and other costs.

Under the procedures, no construction will be permitted to commence on a portion of a project within drainage district ROW without board of supervisor approval via resolution.

The approved procedures and conditions also address drainage district access, crossing specifications, construction and repair standards, various types of crossings, inspections, insurance, and miscellaneous provisions such as drainage district easement, modification, notice, waiver, amendment, and more.

A copy of the full procedures and conditions document pertaining to drainage district crossings is available in the Hancock County drainage clerk’s office.