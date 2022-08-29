Hancock County supervisors set Sept. 6 hog confinement public hearing

On Aug. 29, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors established a 9:15 a.m. Sept. 6 public hearing date regarding the proposed construction of two new deep-pit swine finisher confinement buildings by Summit Pork IV, LLP.

The hog confinement buildings would be located in section 27, Liberty Township. Supervisors noted that written public comments would be received by the auditor’s office up until the time of the hearing. Public comments can also be provided at the hearing in the board’s chambers in Garner.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that road work has been completed near the intersection of James Drive and 330th Street. James Drive was widened and 330th Street was widened. Purvis said the bridge project on old Highway 18 near Hutchins remains on schedule to be completed in September with hopes that guardrails, final grading, and seeding will be completed in the next month. He noted that Heartland Asphalt paving is still planned for several county roads in October. Yellow paint for painting of centerlines on Hancock County’s paved secondary roads is scheduled to arrive after Labor Day. It should be completed this fall.

Purvis also said that the last week of August was the last week this season for four-day and 14-hour shifts for some secondary roads employees. In addition, he noted that two new road sanding trucks are ordered for the upcoming winter season. They will be built within 60 days and should be received by mid-October, he estimated.

Tile line concerns

Supervisors held a teleconference with drainage attorney for the county, Brian Yung, regarding drain tile issues reportedly caused by Northern Natural Gas in joint drainage district 52-54-17, lateral 6VA.

“We should send them something in writing, saying you have reason to believe they damaged the tiling and should be responsible for repairs,” Yung said, noting it pertained to a particular landowner’s tiles that are in that drainage district.

He noted that after a first step of sending the legal letter to NNG officials, the county could also prepare a resolution finding that NNG damaged the tiles and ordering abatement and repair. He said it could enable necessary repairs to be made, with NNG being billed for the work.

“The first step is to send them a legal letter,” Yung said.

“If that (Summit) carbon pipeline comes through, we’ll have more issues like this, probably, down the road,” said Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach before supervisors directed Yung to draft a letter to be approved before being sent and prior to a resolution.

In other business, supervisors approved a contract of more than $69,000 with Larson Contracting Central, LLC for open ditch repairs in drainage district 174.