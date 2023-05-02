On May 1, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors set a 9:30 a.m. May 15 public hearing date regarding site preparation for a future county secondary roads facility in Britt.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis is calling it a phase one project, which will carry a price tag of about $500,000. In addition to water connections and storm sewer and drainage swale additions, he said it will entail bringing in lots of dirt and rock. Purvis noted that the county plans to utilize the Hutchins pit for the fill, which is the nearest location.

“We’ll install storm sewer along the property and raise the site up four feet for building,” Purvis said. “We’ll rock area around the building (site) to make sure our site is high and dry for whenever the building is built.”

In addition, a hydrant will be added and a sanitary sewer line added.

The project is in anticipation of a future maintenance building at 1020 Diagonal Street in Britt. A November 2022 referendum for a proposed county maintenance shed (not to exceed $4.6 million) at the site fell just short of a necessary 60% favorable public vote.

Purvis anticipates that bid letting and awarding of a contract for the project could happen in June with construction starting not long after that. The project could be completed by the end of the year.

Supervisors also approved the secondary road right of way acquisition policy for 2023. Purvis said it is in line with drainage district policy that was already approved.

According to the policy, the value of right of way will be determined by multiplying the assessor’s real value by 7.57 and borrow materials will be compensated at a rate of $2.25 per cubic yard. Damages will be compensated at a rate of $770 per acre for crops, hay, and alfalfa, $110 for pasture, and $300 if no crop is planted along ditch projects. Purvis noted that the prices for grad and hay did not change from the previous year. Temporary construction easement will be paid at $110 per landowner. Fence will be compensated at a rate of $12 per rod for woven wire/high tensile and $10 per rod for barbed wire. No damage will be paid on land in a governmental program except for actual cost up to $165 per acre for reseeding if it is required.

Purvis also announced secondary roads department payroll changes for the upcoming summer season. He said James Menke and Jason Hejlik are completing their six-month probationary periods and will receive pay increases of $0.50 per hour and summer hires include Zach Monson in the Britt shed and Rodney Dodd in the Miller shed after unanimous board approval of the changes. Dodd is a retiree who Purvis said may be able to return in future years as well.

Supervisors also approved Naturalist Jason Lackore’s recommendation on a 2023 noxious weed resolution.

“I don’t see any major concerns right now,” said Lackore regarding invasive species. “There’s nothing we haven’t seen already with the road-side program.”

Lackore also noted that the concern noted in last year’s report, Asian Copper Leaf found in Grundy County, has not been an issue.

“I don’t foresee that being a problem here unless something crazy happens,” Lackore said.

According to the approved resolution, landowners in the county are required to destroy noxious weeds to prevent them from blooming and coming to maturity. It lists dates this must be completed by for four groups as follows:

GROUP 1: June 15, 2023 for leafy spurge, perennial peppergrass, sour dock, smooth dock, sheep sorrel, and common and glossy buckthorn.

GROUP 2: June 15, 2023 for Canadian thistle, bull thistle, other thistle belonging in genera or cirsium, Russian knapweed, quack grass, wild mustard, shatter cane, teasel and palmer amaranth.

GROUP 3: July 15, 2023 for field bindweed and wild carrot.

GROUP 4: July 15, 2023 for sunflower, horse nettle, perennial sow thistle, cocklebur, butter print (velvet leaf), puncture vine, poison hemlock, multi-flora rose and marijuana.

In other business, supervisors approved a $55,750 total price quote for spraying of drainage districts in Hancock County with B & W Control Specialists.