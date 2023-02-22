On Feb. 21, Hancock County supervisors held a hearing where no public comments were received on the county’s proposed maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2023-24. They then approved the proposed maximum of $4.029 million from property taxes for general county services and $2.045 million for rural county services for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2023.

Supervisors noted that due to new Iowa legislation just signed into law, there would likely be changes made before the budget is finalized. The Board will now publish notice and hold a hearing on the proposed county budget, within the not-to-exceed parameters established.

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that her staff was starting work on valuations right away. She also noted that the board could possibly lower the property tax amounts in the budget once the final numbers are included.

Increased costs of joining the Landfill of North Iowa and returning rural recycling services in the county were cited for cost increases to rural county services for fiscal year 2023-24.