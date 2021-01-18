Hancock County Supervisors seek larger vision for courthouse changes

Purvis and Norman raised the issue that the feasibility information provided to date offers only low-end repair costs that could be exponentially higher due to unforeseen costs. WHKS was not initially asked and its feasibility study is not to the point where costs can be specifically used for entering into a solid work contract, which is what supervisors are ultimately seeking.

All companies will now be asked to demonstrate their expertise, their specific project(s) recommendations and costs, and similar completed projects with contacts for the hiring entity or entities on similar work completed.

It was contended during meeting discussion that projects incorporating a larger view than the original vision could cost about $800,000 over four to five years. However, the county is currently going through its 2021 budget processes and many of the fees and charges for architectural, design, engineering, and other work will be charged this year if the county proceeds with necessary repairs as initially planned.

“We need to find out who is interested in this,” said supervisor Sis Greiman.

Supervisors discussed possibilities of incorporating parking lot repaving that combines the two parking lots around the courthouse to create more parking and make for easier access to the courthouse.