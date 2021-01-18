Hancock County Supervisors seek larger vision for courthouse changes

After evaluating the big picture, Hancock County Supervisors on Jan. 18 changed direction and then moved forward on plans to address needed repairs and improvements to the County Courthouse in Garner.
Specifics on what to do with initial feasibility study information provided by engineering consultant WHKS & Co. in Mason City has been lacking to date. Supervisors took the recommendations of County Engineer Jeremy Purvis and County Attorney Blake Norman to finish the WHKS feasibility study and also invite other companies to work with the county on the courthouse projects.
Supervisors unanimously authorized a subcommittee that has been working on concerns with how to proceed, comprised of county attorney Blake Norman, county engineer Jeremy Purvis, and supervisor Jerry Tlach to gather requests for qualifications for professional services from interested companies, including WHKS, which was the sole respondent last fall when the county began seeking outside contractor consultations.
With the completed feasibility study, the subcommittee will send letters to architect and engineering firms throughout the region, seeking their input in hopes of attaining more specifics on designs and costs of the necessary repairs and selected improvements.
Supervisors noted that it has been about 20 years since any substantive changes have been made to the county courthouse.
Purvis and Norman raised the issue that the feasibility information provided to date offers only low-end repair costs that could be exponentially higher due to unforeseen costs. WHKS was not initially asked and its feasibility study is not to the point where costs can be specifically used for entering into a solid work contract, which is what supervisors are ultimately seeking.
All companies will now be asked to demonstrate their expertise, their specific project(s) recommendations and costs, and similar completed projects with contacts for the hiring entity or entities on similar work completed.
It was contended during meeting discussion that projects incorporating a larger view than the original vision could cost about $800,000 over four to five years. However, the county is currently going through its 2021 budget processes and many of the fees and charges for architectural, design, engineering, and other work will be charged this year if the county proceeds with necessary repairs as initially planned.
“We need to find out who is interested in this,” said supervisor Sis Greiman.
Supervisors discussed possibilities of incorporating parking lot repaving that combines the two parking lots around the courthouse to create more parking and make for easier access to the courthouse.
In addition, they discussed redesign work to the east (primary) courthouse entrance, citing possible elimination of injury liability concerns with the existing stairs with ADA compatible changes.
“We could pick up some parking from the grassy areas between the parking lots,” said Greiman. “To me, this is an extended project.” She continued that the Board needs to proceed as quickly as feasible, but do so correctly.
The subcommittee of Norman, Purvis, and Tlach will send and gather the requests for qualifications, review and follow-up on responses, and follow up with the full Board of Supervisors in February.
In addition, Greiman was appointed to lead another subcommittee of three members to oversee smaller interior repairs to the courthouse, including updates to restroom facilities, flooring, and other small improvement items. Greiman indicted her approval for Mitchell County Auditor Michelle Eisenman to serve on this subcommittee with the final member not yet being finalized.
Greiman has stated previously that the Board of Supervisors began looking into courthouse repairs and improvements last summer, including tuck pointing the brick exterior. When estimated costs rose above $100,000, an engineering firm was consulted. There have been some moisture issues at the courthouse, including its north and east sides.
