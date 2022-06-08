Hancock County Supervisors Rayhons, Greiman secure Republican primary wins

Voters in Hancock County headed to the polls on June 7 for the primary election with Republican incumbent county supervisors Gary Rayhons and Sis Greiman staving off challenger Gary Rockow of Klemme to advance to the November general election.

Gary Rayhons finished first with 1,028 votes in the three-way race for two Hancock County supervisor seats. Greiman was second with 894 votes and Rockow was third with 583 votes.

Other Republicans also won locally in Hancock County. Deborah Engstler won the primary race for county treasurer with 914 votes. Her challenger, Lisa Crawford, received 497 votes. Tracey Marshall (1,310 votes) ran unopposed for county recorder and Blake Norman (1,260 votes) was unopposed for county attorney.

There were no Democratic candidates on the primary ballot in Hancock County for county supervisor, treasurer, recorder, or county attorney.

Former Britt Mayor Jim Nelson (771 votes) topped Mark Thompson's 597 votes in the Hancock County primary vote for State Representative in District 56. However, Thompson secured the nomination for the district.

For Iowa State Auditor, Mary Ann Hanusa received 643 votes and Todd Halbur received 550 votes in Hancock County. Statewide, Halbur won the nomination.

Many other Republicans on the Hancock County ballot advanced unopposed. Randy Feenstra (1,296 votes) was unopposed for U. S. Representative in District 4. Also unopposed were Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (1,366 votes), Secretary of State Paul D. Pate (1,287 votes) and State Ag Secretary Mike Naig (1,279 votes) as well as Roby Smith for state treasurer and Brenna Bird (1,232 votes) for state attorney general.

In Hancock County, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley received 846 votes to 601 votes for challenger Jim Carlin. Grassley won the statewide race.

Democratic candidate Abbey Finkenhauer received 137 votes to top Michael Franken’s 119 votes and Glenn Hurst's 19 votes in Hancock County. Statewide, Franken won the nomination.

Democrat nominee Joel Miller for Secretary of State topped Eric Van Lacker’s 65 votes with 193 tallies in Hancock County. Ryan Melton was unopposed as the Democrat nominee for U. S. House District 4. He received 260 votes in Hancock County.

Other Democratic candidates on the Hancock County ballot, running unopposed, for State Auditor Rob Sand (266 votes), State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald (267 votes), Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood (257 votes), and State Attorney General Tom Miller (267 votes).

