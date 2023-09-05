On Sept. 5, Hancock County Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed sale of the county farm near Duncan in sections 28 and 29 of Garfield Township. The board also interviewed two auction companies, but delayed closed-door deliberation decisions on approving the sale as well as selecting an auction company to facilitate it until the Sept. 11 weekly meeting.

Following the public meeting remotely during a pre-planned trip, Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman communicated concerns about not participating in the decision.

“I voted against selling the farm,” Greiman said. “I still am sad to see the farm go.”

Greiman said while the vote by the three-member board stands at 2-1 in favor of the sale, she had also voted against the Sept. 5 public hearing date due to a schedule conflict.

“I’m one of the three and I’d still like to be a part of that,” Greiman said. “I’d also like to help in choosing the auctioneer.”

Area resident Bob Kern spoke in favor of Greiman’s request for the delay being granted.

“As a taxpayer, I think she deserves the right to sit in on that,” Kern said.

After checking with County Attorney Rachel Ginbey, Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons agreed to Greiman’s request. They voted to extend a scheduled closed session discussion on the proposed sale until the next meeting before reaching the board’s final decisions.

An original purpose of the long-held county farm was to enable people to live there, learn important life skills, and integrate into the community. However, it has long been rented farm ground. Supervisor Rayhons noted it is not a valuable asset for local government like it would be for a private entity.

“It’s a hard decision either way,” Rayhons said. “There are pros and cons either way, whatever you do with this ground.”

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman noted that the county must pay taxes on the land.

“What we get from rent, the money from that doesn’t pay for one (employee),” Supervisor Tlach said. “It’s so minute.” Tlach and Rayhons agreed that county taxpayer interests are also an important consideration. Rayhons said what the county collects in cash rent doesn’t cover what taxpayers have to pay because of the county farm.

During the public hearing, Tlach said County Attorney Ginbey and County Engineer Jeremy Purvis served with the board members on an exploratory committee for the proposed sale of the county farm. The committee narrowed four bids to auction the farm down to two finalists – LandProz represented at the hearing by JJ Wise and Peoples Company represented by Chase Duesenberg.

Wise is well-known auctioneer across the country and abroad. He was born in Manly and lives in Hancock County. He would auction the sale for LandProz.

“It gives you a little hometown feeling,” said Wise while noting LandProz would market the farm nationally. LandProz recommended a live online (simulcast) auction as part of an on-site auction in an attempt to reach every possible buyer, because different prospective buyers have different preferences for each.

LandProz is a Midwest based land brokerage and auction company. Its land team consists of full time brokers, agents, and auctioneers. Wise said the company has a studio-like newsroom for preparing auction event materials. He said the company’s fees are negotiable, but would typically be around 2-4% or less. He said if the land is not sold, the county would only pay for prepared advertising costs.

Duesenberg of Peoples Company is a Clear Lake native, who has worked for the company since 2017 in the areas of land auctions, land brokerage, and land management. He noted that north central Iowa and southern Minnesota have been the primary focus of his work, that he is very familiar with the area, and has family members who live nearby. He suggested Duncan Hall as a likely venue for the auction, which would also be available for participation online. Duesenberg also recommended a “buyer’s choice” first round of bidding on two tracts of the 178-plus tillable acre county farm.

“It creates a very competitive auction price,” said Duesenberg, who also recommended advanced survey work in the vicinity of the county’s new communication tower for a tract near Duncan. Peoples Company also recommends having the sale by mid-November and closing on any sale by the end of the year. Duesenberg estimated it could be approximately a 2% charge for his company’s services, which has also taken on the sale of other farmland northwest of Britt.

Both auction-company representatives noted a reduction of farmland going to market recently, citing high interest rates and a reduction in grain prices. Resident Bob Kern and Supervisor Rayhons cited a need to maintain a drainage district waterway that runs through the county farm for which a restrictive deed could be created.

County Engineer Purvis reported that Heartland Asphalt completed paving work through Hutchins on old Highway 18 (between Estate and Eden Avenues) on Aug. 31. The paving was completed in one day with the stretch of road fully reopened the next day. Heartland Asphalt also completed an overlay project on Southwest Second Street in Britt earlier in the week.

In addition, Purvis reported that tree trimming was recently completed in Corwith and Goodell. He said additional tree trimming was set to commence in the southwest quadrant of Hancock County soon and noted that young trees are being sprayed in the northern part of the county this year.

“It’s expensive, but that does help a lot,” said Purvis of the tree spraying.

Upon Purvis’ recommendation, supervisors also approved a 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 public hearing for county secondary roads department ground farm leases. Purvis said the leases would be for one year with a two-year automatic renewal clause, if there is no opt-out.

Maintenance Supervisor Jake Schreur informed supervisors that state officials have asked the county to invest in some electrical and audio/video improvements in its courtroom, law library, and court reporter room. He said it will likely consist of adding some electrical outlets, which will require an electrician and the creation of pathways, probably in the floors, for A/V cables as well as additional speakers.

“It’s kind of bad timing on the state’s part to tell us to spend money when we don’t have anything budgeted,” said Supervisor Rayhons. County Auditor Eisenman said that a budget amendment may need to be enacted in the next several months anyway. A March 2024 completion date for the necessary project was noted by state officials. It is not a firm timeline, according to Schreur, who was asked to begin moving forward on the initial phases.

In other business, supervisors approved:

$102,462 fifth pay estimate of Dean Snyder Construction for the east entrance vestibule and northwest towner roof repair projects with Dean Snyder Construction. The total cost of the pay estimate included $20,000 for the roof repair with the rest being for the vestibule construction project.

$17,342 low-bid quote of Reutzel Excavating, Inc. of Burt for joint drain 123-113 with Cerro Gordo County as well as Cerro Gordo County drainage district 16. Cerro Gordo County supervisors also approved the bid.