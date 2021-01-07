Hancock County Supervisors plan for 2021, appoint representatives

Tim Schmidt was reappointed to the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) Transportation Policy Board as Hancock County Small City representative.

In other business:

• Supervisors also authorized Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman to pay the following bills during their adjournments: 1) Salaries and payroll previously approved by the Board, 2) Insurance payments and unemployment quarterly report payments, 3) Emergency expenses deemed necessary by the County Auditor.

• They also approved the following Auditor’s appointments: Jolene Leerar as Deputy Auditor, Barbara Haugland as Clerk to the Auditor, Ann Hinders as Clerk to the Auditor, Melinda Stromer as Clerk to the Auditor.

• The Board approved The Leader and the Summit-Tribune newspapers published in Hancock County as required as official newspapers for Hancock County official proceedings and maintained a 50 cents per mile rate for mileage for 2021.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0