Hancock County Supervisors plan for 2021, appoint representatives

Hancock County Supervisors on Jan. 4 unanimously appointed Gary Rayhons as chairperson and Jerry Tlach as vice chair. Sis Greiman had served as Board chair previously.
Supervisors also determined the numerous boards and commissions they will serve in 2021, available at www.hancockcountyia.org, as well as appointed the following persons to a compensation commission in eminent domain proceedings:
Farmers – Kenneth Paca, Thurman Gaskill, Darrin Kruger, Don Hejlik, Marilyn Pringnitz, Doug Verbrugge, LuVerne Schmidt, Ed Luppen.
Town property owners – Eleanor Kluver, David Mitchell, Dan Kadrlik, Luann Gatchel-Smit, Dan Rolling, Derek Engh, Nancy Litch, Kathy Brown.
Realtors – Marvin Stupka, Jill Kramer, Sally Prohaska, Greg Schoneman, DeAnna Kelly, Doug Thompson, Renee Diemer, Joe Gibbs.
Knowledge of property values via profession – William Paulus, William Pritchard, Roger Schmidt, Dean Cataldo, Eric Newton, Jon Swenson, Gerald (Chip) Thiedeman, Pete Wilhite.
Additional reappointments included Virginia Edgar of Garner and Joseph Petersen, DO of Britt to the Hancock County Board of Health for a three-year term to end Dec. 31, 2023; as well as Dan Stromer of Klemme to the Hancock County Conservation Board for a five-year term to end Dec. 31, 2025.
Tim Schmidt was reappointed to the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) Transportation Policy Board as Hancock County Small City representative.
In other business:
• Supervisors also authorized Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman to pay the following bills during their adjournments: 1) Salaries and payroll previously approved by the Board, 2) Insurance payments and unemployment quarterly report payments, 3) Emergency expenses deemed necessary by the County Auditor.
• They also approved the following Auditor’s appointments: Jolene Leerar as Deputy Auditor, Barbara Haugland as Clerk to the Auditor, Ann Hinders as Clerk to the Auditor, Melinda Stromer as Clerk to the Auditor.
• The Board approved The Leader and the Summit-Tribune newspapers published in Hancock County as required as official newspapers for Hancock County official proceedings and maintained a 50 cents per mile rate for mileage for 2021.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.