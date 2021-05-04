Hancock County Supervisors OK plumbing fix, remodeling in courthouse basement

Hancock County Supervisors are closer to a solution on plumbing issues in two courthouse basement bathrooms scheduled for remodeling later this year.

On May 3, Kevin Hoeft, Hancock County maintenance department director, informed supervisors that pipes tied to plumbing backups in the concrete below the bathrooms should be scoped with a camera again. Supervisors signed off on the action in hopes of pinpointing the location of a four-way joint believed to be slowing flow to the sanitary sewer.

Although there is no guarantee replacing the four-way will correct the issue. Supervisor Chair Gary Rayhons said he believes that is the root of the problem and will improve water flow.

“I would hate to tear up all the floors in the bathrooms,” said Rayhons. “Just cut up that one spot. I hope that it is in any easy spot to cut and get to it. It would be great if it is not under a wall.”

Supervisor Sis Greiman agreed that finding and cutting through concrete to its location should be the first step before. The location is believed to be under a hallway outside the bathrooms.

“Find exactly where the potential problems is,” said Greiman. “We can replace the four-way, and if that’s not the issue, we can do something else.”