Staying with Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) for county insurance needs despite rising rates in recent years, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 6 made some level-of-coverage decisions pertaining to courthouse projects.

Supervisors declined flood and earthquake insurance, but approved builders risk insurance for vestibule and northwest roof replacement projects with ICAP. The board also signed two federal aid agreements of the Iowa Department of Transportation for County Highway Bridge Program Projects.

In other business, the board approved:

Amended 28E Agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates.

County Auditor issuing checks for claims on file as of Feb. 6.