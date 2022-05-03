Hancock County supervisors hope courthouse tower roof is repaired this year

Although Hancock County supervisors approved plans and specifications for the Garner courthouse’s new eastside vestibule and northwest tower roof projects a month ago, they reported on May 2 that construction may be delayed.

There was a consensus among supervisors and county engineer Jeremy Purvis to strive to get the tower roof repair project done first. That previously estimated $120,198 project cost has risen to about $139,000, but will include a change order to immediately keep water flow off the building in heavy rain events.

“We need to get that tower done because of the leak to the main part of the courthouse,” supervisor Sis Greiman said.

It was noted that there has not been water penetration into the auditor’s office with recent rains, which has been a prior issue. Ponding and runoff from the tower, at times, has caused excess storm water to run down courthouse walls. Bid quotes for the tower project could be received by the week before Memorial Day weekend, or the week after, according to Purvis.

“We’ll give them all year to do it,” Purvis said. “It should be attractive enough to draw interest.”

Supervisors could approve receiving bids on the tower project at their May 9 meeting.

The schedules of many contractors are quickly getting filled for this construction season.

“We just missed our window, because it takes time to do these things,” said county attorney Blake Norman of the nearly $600,000 vestibule addition. He and Purvis recommended that bids for the vestibule project could be received by late summer or early fall, for spring 2023 construction.

“People are busted with work and don’t have employees,” Purvis said. “Everyone is full-up with scheduled work.”

Supervisors also held off on joining the Landfill of North Iowa for the recycling and garbage disposal needs of the county’s rural residents. It could cost more than $100,000, to be paid over a period of years, for the county to buy into membership in the landfill. While $25,000 is currently budgeted for this, supervisors are waiting to see what the budget implications will be and whether a public hearing needs to be held.

“The positives I’ve heard are they’d have a place to take hazardous materials,” said supervisor Gary Rayhons. “They take garbage and recycling. This gives us a place for people to take their stuff. If we could (pay) this in five years that would be best.”

Supervisors signed a letter of intent to join the Landfill of North Iowa in March.

In other business, supervisors:

Contracted with Snyder & Associates for the county’s inspection services associated with the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

Appointed Ruth Melby of WHW Social Services to serve as the county’s mental health advocate for the upcoming year.

