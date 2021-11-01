Hancock County supervisors hear maintenance shed questions, power outage plans

Hancock County supervisors took questions on the county's proposed new maintenance facility on the eve of a Nov. 2 bond referendum vote on the project that is not to exceed $4.6 million.

Asked how Cerro Gordo County recently completed its new maintenance facility for $3.4 million, county engineer Jeremy Purvis said the two projects are not the same and that the proposed new Britt facility will have a fabrication area and some additional spaces.

"Their prices are pre-COVID and costs have gone way up," Purvis said. "Our $4.6 million includes all project costs. I'm encasing the whole footprint of the whole project."

"The whole intent of this project is the mechanics shed (itself)," said board chair Gary Rayhons. "We need a place for the guys to work safely."

Supervisor Sis Greiman agreed that the crews have too little space to work safely.

"Sometimes half of the work need to be done outside and half inside, and you need a crane to lift things," Greiman said.

Purvis noted that when working on snow-packed ground, it sometimes shifts, or you can slip, creating safety issues. Public informational meetings on the proposed project were held on Oct. 26 and 28 in Britt and Garner.

"Jeremy is very open to answering questions," Rayhons said.

In other business:

• County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington reported that on Nov. 9, in mid to late morning, the Hancock County Courthouse will be without power. He said it is due to a new 800-amp service cutover in preparation for the new emergency standby generator installation, which should now occur in early 2022.

"All aspects of the new installation have been replaced and our contractor will be working with Alliant Energy to cut power to the buildings and the new service will be connected at the panel," Buffington said. "After the connection is established we will be powered by a portable generator until some time the next day (Nov. 10). This allows for the power to be fed through the new automatic transfer switch, so the contractors can safely work on the electric service."

Buffington said the projected delivery date for the actual generator is now Feb. 15. Originally, it was September 15 and then November 19.

"We’re hoping it doesn’t get pushed back again," Buffington said. He noted that during the planned electric outage, the communications center will operate out of a State of Iowa mobile command center to continue providing essential services. He said there are contingency plans in plans should any unanticipated issues be encountered with the planned power outage.

• Supervisors approved final plans for two secondary road projects.

One entails about nine miles of road resurfacing on County Road B20 from the Kossuth County line to James Avenue. Purvis said the project let date is Feb. 15 through the Iowa Department of Transportation, but final plan submission is Nov. 16.

"We are resurfacing B20 with a one-inch mill and paving back two-inch hot mix asphalt, Purvis said. "Each gravel intersection will be paved back 50 feet from the intersection with asphalt too. This is the same thing we did on B40 this past year."

Purvis said the county plans to close the road and detour traffic north to B14 through Woden, because the IDOT is planning to have construction on Highway 18 next year from four miles west of Wesley to Hutchins. He said there will be a future 28E agreement with the IDOT to have them pave back county gravel roads 50 feet from the intersection with asphalt along Highway 18.

"The total project cost is $1.43 million with approved funding at $1.625 million," Purvis said. "We are planning to be in the same letting as the IDOT Highway 18 project, in hopes of getting better competitive bids."

The second project is for about three-fourths of a mile along County Road B55 near the curves west of Klemme. This project is tied with the above supervisor-approved project in order to only have one contractor.

"We are installing three-foot paved shoulders on both sides of the road, and they will have rumble strips one foot away from the travel lane," Purvis said. "We will also pave back 50 feet from the Rake Avenue intersection with asphalt. This will be completed under pilot car and flaggers, and should take about one week to complete."

This total project cost is $255,000 with $175,000 in approved IDOT safety funds. The remaining $80,000 will be paid with farm-to-market funds.

• Supervisors also approved an $8,708 farm lease with Tucker Barickman that is for 37.7 acres in the county's Hutchins pit. The lease is for one year with a one-year renewal option.

• The board also signed off on a request from county recorder Tracy Marshall to amend the county's Electronic Services System 28 E agreement. The amendment is to a 2005 28E agreement, per an Iowa Auditors Office request to Iowa counties. It result from recent changes pertaining to non-profit (county) and for-profit (ESS) tax status. It creates a new tax-filing entity.

