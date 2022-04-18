Hancock County supervisors hear ISG arguments on county pipeline inspection

Civil Engineer Evan Del Val of ISG on April 18 visited Hancock County supervisors’ chambers for the first time since last August.

It was upon learning of the county’s intent to drop ISG for inspection of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline construction in the county. County supervisors agreed to withdraw a letter of intent with ISG and instead partner with Snyder & Associates at their April 11 meeting. They have worked with that company on local drainage projects previously.

Supervisor Sis Greiman noted an emphasis on minimizing tile and vital drainage district impacts, which are numerous in the county.

“We were still kind of shopping because it was a (non-binding) letter of intent,” said Greiman, noting that ISG was not represented in the field with surveyors that came through the county recently. “We didn’t know when and where they would be, but they’ve been here and now our farmers have already missed an opportunity to have an engineer out there with them.”

Del Val said the reason most firms don’t offer to walk through the field with surveyors is that it is not an inspection requirement.

“I don’t think a lot of firms out there are donating the time,” Del Val said. “It’s not a reimbursable expense.”

Del Val noted that expertise, experience, and resources to oversee the rigorous demands of agricultural land restoration during pipeline construction should be top priority. He noted that, upon request, ISG recently provided recommended rewrites to the Iowa Utilities Board for its Chapter 9 "restoration of agricultural lands during and after pipeline construction" rules.

“So, Snyder & Associates is following rules basically rewritten by ISG,” said Del Val, noting the critical need to hire top experts from across the country for such large projects. “I would request that you take a step back and reconsider which firm is best to represent your landowners and most knowledgeable. When I saw in the paper that they may be only doing three or four counties, that’s a red light to me.”

“I like the fact that they are local,” said Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach of Snyder & Associates. “They are only serving five or six counties.”

“Those people come here from various states and when they come here, we’re afraid that they don’t know (our drainage districts),” Greiman said. “It seems like we’re always educating them. Our farmers know their soils and tiles. They’ll be out there. Temporary fixes are not acceptable to me. I think we need to have tiles (permanently) fixed now as much as possible.”

Bob Kern said that ISG rewriting rules for the IUB, even if only recommendations, seems like a conflict of interests. Chair Tlach said that he was glad to see ISG did it because they oversaw the bulk of Dakota Access pipeline inspections where there were issues with continuing work in rain, when it should have been halted.

“I think that was a big thing on the Dakota Access pipeline, that they were unable to shut them off,” said Tlach. “That’s been a gray area, when to stop in heavy rain.”

Supervisor Greiman agreed, saying “they let them go during the rain.”

Del Val said the IUB asked ISG for continued expertise regarding further rules clarifications in that regard.

“I hope they adopt it prior to these projects because it would give everyone a very quantifiable way of knowing what 'wet conditions' means,” Val Del said.

Del Val said it’s mutually agreed that an inspector from Florida would not understand drainage concerns more than the local landowner, but it is just one piece of the overall project scope.

“It’s a huge piece in our drainage districts,” Greiman said. “Someone who is local will work well and hard for us. You’ll come in and you’ll be gone. They won’t.”

All three supervisors noted that there cannot be extended disruptions to tile-rich drainage districts in Hancock County. They noted concerns about crossing roads and ditches, having major damage expenses that could be ongoing, and disrupting local farmers’ livelihoods that are vital to local economies.

“I get that they know your drainage districts,” Del Val said. “That’s phenomenal if they have expertise there. I wish you luck. If you want to reconsider at any point, we’re here.”

Supervisors took no action on the discussion item. During the meeting, they stated no intent to revisit their recent decision to go with Snyder & Associates.

