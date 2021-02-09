Hancock County Supervisors hear about upcoming generator needs

Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington discussed the possible replacement of the generator supporting the Law Enforcement Center and Courthouse.
At the on Feb. 8 Hancock County Supervisors meeting, Buffington said the existing generator still works, but it is about 40 years old. He said there are no grant funds available to use for replacing it at this time, but some limited E-911 funds could be used.
"Right now, it works but I cannot tell you what will happen tomorrow," said Buffington. "If it breaks down, we can go to Winnebago County and change some functions to page locally from their communications center and reroute 911 traffic. It can probably be done within 24 hours to two days, but we don't want to do that."
Buffington said the last vendor consultation regarding generator replacement recommended a 350-kilowatt diesel generator. Buffington said that a natural gas generator may cost twice as much and noted plans to obtain prices for various projects to address the concerns. He estimated that a 350-kilowatt generator without installation could cost $60,000 or more with the full installation of a diesel generator potentially well over $100,000.
In other business:
• Supervisors discussed interior improvements to the Hancock County Courthouse, including carpet replacement in all public access areas and remodeling of the two basement bathrooms. The last carpet replacements and major updates to the courthouse occurred in 2000.
Supervisor Sis Greiman, Auditor Michelle Eisenmann, and Recorder Tracy Marshall are overseeing the interior changes. Greiman said county staff has done a good job of painting and completing small-scale projects in individual offices. She noted that all carpets may not be replaced because some are still in good shape and others are located in federal jurisdiction areas such as the Clerk of Court and Judges Chambers. Basement bathrooms will be repainted, vanities and countertops replaced, and floors refinished.
Greiman said her group has consulted with Master Flooring in Clear Lake and In Step Flooring in Kanawha regarding large-scale carpet replacement. Commercial grade carpet squares that have become popular in many businesses, and can easily be replaced in sections, are being considered. There is no established estimate for the work yet because it remains to be seen if certain areas will be re-carpeted at this time, according to Greiman.
"Our custodians do an excellent job of painting so they'll probably do that," she said. "We will probably hire someone for the carpets and bathrooms. This we can do quickly and get new carpet in the building to make it better for the public."
