Hancock County Supervisors hear about upcoming generator needs

Supervisor Sis Greiman, Auditor Michelle Eisenmann, and Recorder Tracy Marshall are overseeing the interior changes. Greiman said county staff has done a good job of painting and completing small-scale projects in individual offices. She noted that all carpets may not be replaced because some are still in good shape and others are located in federal jurisdiction areas such as the Clerk of Court and Judges Chambers. Basement bathrooms will be repainted, vanities and countertops replaced, and floors refinished.

Greiman said her group has consulted with Master Flooring in Clear Lake and In Step Flooring in Kanawha regarding large-scale carpet replacement. Commercial grade carpet squares that have become popular in many businesses, and can easily be replaced in sections, are being considered. There is no established estimate for the work yet because it remains to be seen if certain areas will be re-carpeted at this time, according to Greiman.

"Our custodians do an excellent job of painting so they'll probably do that," she said. "We will probably hire someone for the carpets and bathrooms. This we can do quickly and get new carpet in the building to make it better for the public."

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

