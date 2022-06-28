Hancock County supervisors form hiring committee for maintenance director

Hancock County supervisors on June 27 formed a committee to handle all matters related to hiring someone for the county’s maintenance director position.

The action came after supervisors learned of current maintenance director Kevin Hoeft’s plans to retire sometime in the near future. However, Hoeft is sticking around long enough to serve as one of the seven members that will seek to find his replacement. Hoeft noted being willing and able to assist with the process. He has thorough knowledge of the job description for the position, knows what skills and attributes will be most beneficial, and plans to work through this process with committee members.

Temperature and humidity control issues in the courthouse have, at times, persisted in advance of an upcoming large-scale HVAC project that will also upgrade the law enforcement center. The county has not yet bid that project.

“Whoever fills that position is going to need more than a two-day training,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons.

The six other members of the committee include county attorney Blake Norman, county auditor Michelle Eisenman, Sheriff Rob Gerdes, Supervisor Sis Greiman, county recorder Tracy Marshall, and conservation board director Cale Edwards.

Asked if there is a timeline for posting the position, Greiman said “we need to get together first to get a plan before deciding.”

Supervisors said they hoped that the newly formed committee could hold its first meeting following one of their upcoming weekly meetings.

The board also appointed Marvin Johnson of Kanawha as Hancock County Veterans Affairs Commissioner. They reappointed Carol Peterson and Doug Thompson as Hancock County Board of Adjustment members.

Supervisors also approved updates to the secondary roads department policy for farm-to-market roads within corporate limits. County engineer Jeremy Purvis that a population decline in Klemme necessitated a change of classification there, from level 2 to level 3. The result is that the county will now be responsible for repairs such as crack sealing and resurfacing as well as snow removal from routes in Klemme.

Purvis said the county’s responsibility is limited to the main traffic area with things such as sidewalks, underground facilities, and lighting remaining as the city’s responsibility. He also noted that under the previous level 2 classification, there was a 50-50 cost share with the city for railroad crossing upgrades.

“Now, contracting for the railroad and taking care of that will be 100% our responsibility,” Purvis said.

In addition, Purvis said that Forest City was added to the updated policy for farm-to-market roads.

“Because, technically, we have roads that enter into the City of Forest City,” he said.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

