Hancock County supervisors discuss pipeline concerns with Summit official

Hancock County supervisors pressed a number of concerns about the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline during a project update from Derek Montgomery on June 6.

Montgomery noted partnering with 32 Iowa ethanol plants and communicating with several others about joining the project. He said one goal is to “keep ethanol plants open and keep (corn) prices high.” He noted ethanol plants are required to reduce carbon scores, which is vital to them remaining open.

Supervisor Sis Greiman argued that Hancock County, with its rural agricultural emphasis and abundance of crops, is not contributing to carbon concerns.

“New York maybe does have a carbon footprint, but we don’t with our plants,” Greiman said. “So, don’t tell us we have a carbon problem.”

Greiman noted Hancock County has more drainage districts than most Iowa counties and thus could be more adversely impacted by a pipeline.

“I would say we’re one of the counties with the most drainage districts,” said Greiman, saying probably only much-larger Kossuth County has more. “When you get to the lower counties, they don’t have hardly any. Other than Kossuth, we probably have some of the most ditches in northern Iowa.”

Greiman also voiced concerns about how payments for crop damages would be reduced each year for a period of about three years. She continued by saying “this is a unique county with a high number of drainage districts. We’re also farmers. We all farm. We know you have compaction issues.”

“Summit is willing to negotiate,” said Montgomery. “That’s what they’ve been doing. They’re an agriculture company and supportive of farming.”

Supervisor Gary Rayhons noted it is an issue of concern if farmers have to work around pipe in the ground.

“We have a lot of peat ground,” said Rayhons, noting he had talked to local farmers with concerns about the depth of cover over the pipe. “You can go deeper (than required), but in 20 years, it’s not going to be there. That’s the thing.”

Greiman asked what will happen when tile hundreds of yards away from the construction site blows up, potentially much later or on a lateral of a drainage district.

“Any damage caused by the project, Summit Carbon Solutions will be on the hook for it,” Montgomery said. “We will take responsibility for any damage we cause.”

Montgomery noted that the project is estimated to generate $1.2 million in additional property taxes, which would be paid to the county by Summit. When questioned, he said there could be some depreciation of the figure in future years.

Montgomery also cited the jobs and economic stimulus pipeline construction will bring to the area. He said workers would stay in local motels and utilize local services.

“These are good-paying jobs that will be coming into the community,” said Montgomery, but supervisors expressed concerns they won’t come to Hancock County.

“We hire locally,” Montgomery said. “They will also bring people from out of state. The more they can hire locally, the better. It’s lower cost for them.”

Montgomery said pipeline construction could begin by August 2023. He said that an Iowa Utilities Board decision on the permit application is anticipated by June 2023.

“We’re allowing any landowners to have their own tile contractor and then Summit will pay for that,” said Montgomery, noting the company’s right to determine they are well qualified.

Montgomery said the company will continue to negotiate with landowners up until the time of construction. He noted land acquisition across the proposed route in Hancock County and other parts of Iowa has increased in recent months.

Meeting attendee Bob Kern said what the company isn’t saying is that landowners have to apply in advance for approval if they want to use a private contractor.

Montgomery said the company would have to get back to supervisors about whether permits would allow carbon dioxide to be taken back out of storage for various uses. He said the same about Rayhons’ request to see the number of dollars spent on easements in the county.

Montgomery said the pipeline company plans to provide quarterly updates on the project to county officials going forward.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0