Hancock County Supervisors discuss initial courthouse repairs

Hancock County supervisors discussed how to move forward with some necessary courthouse repairs at their Dec. 21 meeting.
The Board placed highest priority on the repairs deemed most urgent where storm water and water damage concerns exist on the northeast side of the building, but pushed off finalizing plans for initial work to its next meeting or possibly next year.
Supervisors are seeking to firm up the initial project scope for the repairs and improvements with engineering consultants of WHKS & Co. in Mason City. However, the possible extent of damage and costs associated with stonework and other repairs is making for some difficult decisions.
Jared Beenken discussed the top priority repairs to the northeast sides, citing an estimated cost of about $51,000 combined for work on footings, stone, drain installation and some additional site work there. He suggested that installation of drainage would need to be done simultaneously with other repairs. On the north and east sides of the courthouse where storm water has been causing concerns, there are numerous windows almost flush with the ground.
Beenken also detailed other repairs, including stone and brick work and tuck pointing from the ground to the top of additional areas. He noted that it is difficult to provide firm costs involving the stone because it is hard to know until work is under way how much disrepair exists.
Supervisors asked for more drawings and information in hopes of getting closer to firm bids for the specific work they feel is top priority at this time. Supervisor Sis Greiman said courthouse repair issues are expected to be revisited again in January.
In other business:
• Supervisors discussed a possible Hancock County partnership for its social services with Melissa Loehr, Barry Anderson, and Jayson Vande Hoef of Northwest Iowa Care Connections. The organization already provides services for a number of Iowa counties, including Kossuth, Winnebago, and Worth.
Loehr stated they could help the county evaluate and possibly implement strategies for streamlining long-term costs associated with things like care of developmentally disabled children. Loehr said Hancock County's needs appear to be in line with many services that they already provide in other counties. Supervisors took no action on the discussion item.
