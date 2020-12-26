Hancock County Supervisors discuss initial courthouse repairs

Hancock County supervisors discussed how to move forward with some necessary courthouse repairs at their Dec. 21 meeting.

The Board placed highest priority on the repairs deemed most urgent where storm water and water damage concerns exist on the northeast side of the building, but pushed off finalizing plans for initial work to its next meeting or possibly next year.

Supervisors are seeking to firm up the initial project scope for the repairs and improvements with engineering consultants of WHKS & Co. in Mason City. However, the possible extent of damage and costs associated with stonework and other repairs is making for some difficult decisions.

Jared Beenken discussed the top priority repairs to the northeast sides, citing an estimated cost of about $51,000 combined for work on footings, stone, drain installation and some additional site work there. He suggested that installation of drainage would need to be done simultaneously with other repairs. On the north and east sides of the courthouse where storm water has been causing concerns, there are numerous windows almost flush with the ground.