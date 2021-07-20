Hancock County Supervisors discuss expected drainage fee with Wright County

On July 19, Wright County Supervisors and Hancock County Supervisors discussed, via teleconference, a process for the pending assessment of an outlet charge on Joint Drain number 32-98 shared by the counties.
Supervisors of both counties determined that one public hearing, rather than two, can be held on the matter at a date yet to be determined. Wright County is currently in the process of making needed improvements to its drainage district number 194, impacting the joint drain in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Hancock County.
Wright County and Hancock County supervisors agreed that Wright County will appoint two landowners from Wright County without any interests in the impacted drainage district, as well as an engineer (McClure Engineering) for the project, following a Wright County bid-letting for the improvements on the week of July 26. The drainage improvements will be encompassed in land located in Wright County.
Wright County officials estimated that the Hancock County assessment could be 15 percent to 20 percent, noting that this estimate was offered only as a rough example. It was noted that it could ultimately be a higher percentage due to the larger distribution of joint drain number 32-98.
“It would be nice to have a representative of (Hancock County), just to have an opportunity to hear how it was discussed,” Hancock County Supervisor Chair Gary Rayhonsk said, regarding the process for the proposed outlet charge.
The Wright County drainage attorney assured supervisors that there will be a resulting report and Hancock County will have the opportunity to review, object, or advocate for a different charge. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach recommended moving forward to avoid delays and additional costs.
Engineer Kent Rode of Bolton & Menk provided the engineer’s report on Hancock County Drainage Districts 1 and 2 East Main Open Ditch repair. He cited bank sloughing visible on drone video that was taken, with trees that need to be removed from right of way and a number of pipes needing repair.
Rode said only rusted out, damaged, and broken culverts/tiles would be addressed at this time by the project scheduled to last about 40 days. Supervisors set an 11 a.m. Nov. 15 public hearing on the matter to be held in the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center basement meeting room.
In other business:
• Supervisors voted unanimously to maintain a guaranteed 3.5 percent minimum interest-bearing plan with Nationwide as it is after discussing possible plan changes with Don Regan of Nationwide. Regan said market forces have necessitated moving toward market-driven rates, rather this fixed-rate option. However, there was an option for maintaining the current plan and interest rate for some assets already invested. Supervisors learned that no county enrollees in the plan have been actively seeking new rate investments.
The county can maintain up to $97,000 in assets in the existing/carry-over plan. Other options would have resulted in annual .5 percent interest rate drops (to a floor of .5 percent interest rate) over five years while allowing for new investments that are not capped.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.