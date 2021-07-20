Hancock County Supervisors discuss expected drainage fee with Wright County

On July 19, Wright County Supervisors and Hancock County Supervisors discussed, via teleconference, a process for the pending assessment of an outlet charge on Joint Drain number 32-98 shared by the counties.

Supervisors of both counties determined that one public hearing, rather than two, can be held on the matter at a date yet to be determined. Wright County is currently in the process of making needed improvements to its drainage district number 194, impacting the joint drain in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Hancock County.

Wright County and Hancock County supervisors agreed that Wright County will appoint two landowners from Wright County without any interests in the impacted drainage district, as well as an engineer (McClure Engineering) for the project, following a Wright County bid-letting for the improvements on the week of July 26. The drainage improvements will be encompassed in land located in Wright County.

Wright County officials estimated that the Hancock County assessment could be 15 percent to 20 percent, noting that this estimate was offered only as a rough example. It was noted that it could ultimately be a higher percentage due to the larger distribution of joint drain number 32-98.