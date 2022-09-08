Hancock County supervisors approve Summit Pork swine confinement buildings

After a public hearing on Sept. 6, Hancock County supervisors unanimously approved a Summit Pork IV, LLP construction permit application for two new deep pit swine finisher confinement buildings. They will be located in section 27 of Liberty Township.

Supervisors said that Andy Buffington had reviewed the application in his capacity as the county's planning and zoning administrator. No written or oral public comments were received. Supervisor Sis Greiman said that she had not received any complaints or negative comments regarding the application.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said that Merryman Bridge Construction encountered a delay in receiving concrete for its completion of the bridge replacement on old Highway 18 near Hutchins. He noted that guard rails, light grading, and seeding still needed to be completed. He said there would likely be a fine imposed as part of the construction contract. The project was about a month behind schedule.

Purvis also said that Heartland Asphalt was scheduled to start milling on the last week of September and start paving a number of county roads in October.

Supervisors also signed a Title VI agreement with the Department of Transportation. Purvis said there were no changes from the last time the county entered into the last agreement in 2012. It commits the county to non-discrimination practices in terms of race, color, creed, and sex. The county will post complaint procedures on its website.

Supervisors approved the addition of Helgeson Drainage, Inc. to its list of contractors for drainage work orders. It was noted that Helgeson could work in Ellington Township, which is in need of additional contractors.

Supervisors Greiman said the committee formed for the replacement of outgoing maintenance director Kevin Hoeft had found a potential candidate for the position, who would be able to start by Sept. 26. Notice will be posted for the job posting and the board of supervisors will take action regarding the list of candidates at a future meeting.