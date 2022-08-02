Hancock County supervisors approve Lake Mills contractor for ditch repairs

On Aug. 2, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the $69,119 low bid of Larson Contracting in Lake Mills for open ditch repairs in drainage district 174.

Consultant Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk said that the bid was about 26 percent lower than the engineer's estimate of $89,500 for the project. There was a total of three bids for the project received. The damages to the area to be repaired resulted from nearly five inches of rain within one hour in mid-April.

A July 11 formal hearing was held with landowners regarding the project. Bids were opened on July 28 prior to the Aug. 2 approval for Conley to proceed with the contract for the work. It is hoped that work on the project can begin later this month or in early September.

Conley said in the hearing with landowners that the repair project will require additional rip rap and grouting, bank shaping, and other restoration work. He noted that rip rap from a prior project there was moved and the banks eroded by heavy rains.

Conley also said it is hoped the project can be completed before winter and grass seeding done this fall with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15.

In other business, supervisors approved an $8,627 contract with Next Generation Technologies for information technology support services. Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that money for the agreement was budgeted in January.

Finally, supervisors also unanimously approved a letter of support for GC4 Daycare in Garner, which is applying for Aureon Charity Grant program funding.