On April 10, Hancock County supervisors approved an amended resolution setting the court-appointed attorney fee schedule for cases within Hancock County.

This resolution sets reasonable compensation for appointments not involving felony criminal charges at $68 per hour. County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that the amended resolution updates a prior resolution to match current code and keeps the county in line with state-approved rates of payment for court appointments within the county, which are set by the Iowa Legislature.

The attorney fee schedule is subject to fee limitations as set by the Iowa State Public Defender. Additional compensation at the $68 per hour rate may be paid for court appointment only if the court has granted a motion to exceed the guidelines prior to invoice for payment submission.

In other business, supervisors approved County Engineer Jeremy Purvis’ request to hire Scout Johanson of Britt as part-time summer help for the secondary roads department once again this summer.

“She did a great job for us last year,” Purvis said. “She’s looking to return and we’d be happy to have her back.”

Purvis noted that was the only application that the department had received for this summer, noting that it has been difficult to find part-time summer help this year. Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman noted that it has been an issue for some other Iowa counties as well.

Purvis noted that secondary roads crews had rip rap work, using its “claw,” which was new equipment last year, to help move the concrete pieces. He said it has made work to help protect embankments and bridge crossings easier.

Supervisors also approved Conservation Director Cale Edwards’ request to approve four seasonal workers, including two returning conservation aides – Ben Bloom and Kenneth Hook – as well as seasonal mowing staff members.

“Our two college kids are coming back and our retirees are still willing to mow for us,” Edwards said.