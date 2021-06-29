Hancock County Supervisors approve budget appropriations for new fiscal year

Hancock County supervisors on June 28 unanimously approved department budget appropriations for funding the county’s fiscal year budget beginning on July 21.
The approved resolution included more than $2.82 million of non-departmental funds and a total of more than $17.42 million.
Appropriations by fund and department: Board of Supervisors $695,317, County Auditor $513,014, County Treasurer $475,692, County Attorney $271,880, County Sheriff $1,490,203, County Recorder $219,883, Township Officers $14,051, Sanitary Disposal Services $79,000, Secondary Road $8,093,502, Veterans Affairs $51,545, Conservation Board $557,041, Public Health Services $320,985, Social Services $64,781, Medical Examiner $30,000, District Court $1,300, Communications $459,106, Fairgrounds $34,500, Libraries $130,000, General Services $514,347, Data Processing $262,550, Zoning Commission $8,820, Home Care Health Services $21,272, Law Enforcement Center $12,500, Mental Health Administration $206,970, Juvenile Probation $26,500, and Emergency Management $47,626.
In other business:
• Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution for inter-fund operational transfers in the upcoming fiscal year. The resolution authorizes the county auditor to periodically transfer sums in accordance with Section 331.432 of the Iowa Code as follows: From the General Basic Fund to the Conservation Fund not to exceed $400,000, from the Rural Services Fund to the Secondary Road Fund not to exceed $2,286,100, and from the Mokry Trust Fund to the General Basic Fund not to exceed $42,500.
• County Engineer reported that on County Road B14 between Forest City and Crystal Lake, two areas of the road are separating, both in the westbound lane. Denco Construction mud-jacked both areas to stabilize the road.
“We were not sure why it was doing that and were hoping the mud-jacking would improve the ride of the road, but it did not,” Purvis said. “We will have to do resurfacing patches on it as well.”
• On 170th Street, the county will be replacing the existing bridge with a 90 by 24.5-foot continuous concrete slab bridge. Supervisors approved a resolution awarding a $390,910.55 contract for the project work to the low bidder, Merryman Bridge Construction. Merryman is working on another Hancock County bridge rehab on 180th Street near Klemme right now.
“They have about two weeks left there and then we anticipate them mobilizing to the new bridge project on 170th Street,” Purvis said.
The Board approved a temporary road closing for the project on 170th Street between Ash and Crane Avenues. Purvis said work on the bridge project is anticipated to be completed before winter.
• Approved the appointment of Joan Gouge to the Veterans Affairs Committee.
• Approved an hourly pay rate increase from $10 to $12 for county precinct election officials, effective July 1.
• Approved having an additional worker on the Conservation Board payroll for mowing at the park and campgrounds in Crystal Lake.
• Announced that concrete pads for supporting the coming new emergency generator have been poured.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.