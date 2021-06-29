Hancock County Supervisors approve budget appropriations for new fiscal year

• County Engineer reported that on County Road B14 between Forest City and Crystal Lake, two areas of the road are separating, both in the westbound lane. Denco Construction mud-jacked both areas to stabilize the road.

“We were not sure why it was doing that and were hoping the mud-jacking would improve the ride of the road, but it did not,” Purvis said. “We will have to do resurfacing patches on it as well.”

• On 170th Street, the county will be replacing the existing bridge with a 90 by 24.5-foot continuous concrete slab bridge. Supervisors approved a resolution awarding a $390,910.55 contract for the project work to the low bidder, Merryman Bridge Construction. Merryman is working on another Hancock County bridge rehab on 180th Street near Klemme right now.

“They have about two weeks left there and then we anticipate them mobilizing to the new bridge project on 170th Street,” Purvis said.

The Board approved a temporary road closing for the project on 170th Street between Ash and Crane Avenues. Purvis said work on the bridge project is anticipated to be completed before winter.

• Approved the appointment of Joan Gouge to the Veterans Affairs Committee.