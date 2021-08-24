Hancock County supervisors approve AC/heating system base study for LEC

Hancock County supervisors on Aug. 23 unanimously approved entering an agreement with Modus to complete a base study for its law enforcement center heating and air conditioning needs.
Cost of the study is $7,250. Engineering consultant Mike Brocka of Modus said study will provide good, better, and best options for addressing/replacing the HVAC. Supervisors passed on additional $7,500 energy modeling of the building.
“We know we have a problem and we know we have to do something about it,” supervisor Jerry Tlach said.
The system will be professionally evaluated. Brocka said the base modeling will give officials a good idea of the best options and how much money can be saved with each one. He said it is generally an eight-week evaluation process, but could be done sooner as needed.
“We will submit another proposal for the actual design portion to oversee this project through construction,” Brocka said. “I’ve (looked) in the ceiling and there is limited space for some systems, so we will be mindful of that.”
The decades old cooling system has had difficulty keeping up with hot and humid conditions this summer.
Maintenance director Kevin Hoeft informed supervisors previously that coils, pipes, and other parts have become clogged, restricting air flow. A dehumidifier was brought in to ease the load on the old system, which could present issues with heating in the winter as well.
On Aug. 18, supervisors approved a contract with Speer Financial, Inc. of Waterloo to provide expert financial management for several large upcoming projects, possibly including this heating and cooling project.
In other business:
• Supervisors heard from a member of the Springs of Life International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, located in Hancock County on the south side of Forest City, requesting refund of past taxes paid to the county. Formerly the Highway Chapel, the church is now part of the Foursquare Church based out of Los Angeles. The church member said the church has been a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization since the 1960s.
County officials determined that the California-based church organization did not return a completed verification form for tax exemption to the county. The church did receive a business property tax credit when being taxed in 2019. In addition, the church received tax exemption for many years under a wrong name (since 1992). The tax issue was addressed and did not recur in 2020 tax collections.
Supervisors and county attorney Blake Norman said it appears there is nothing county officials can do to correct the past tax-year collection, but supervisor chair Gary Rayhons agreed to try contacting the church pastor to see if he had returned the necessary document for tax-exempt status or had any additional documentation on file.
“It is my understanding that there is no mechanism for refunding (taxes paid) at this time,” Norman said. “Everyone is required to pay unless they are 501 (c)(3).”
The church member said it should have been obvious that the building still housed a church and was not a for-profit business. The county assessor’s office and supervisors found that the appropriate response form was sent to the church address on file. Rayhons said he understands the frustration, but there appears to be no legal basis, or precedent, for a providing a refund. It was also noted that the church pastor paid, and did not contest, the tax bill at the time.
• Supervisors approved a 28E agreement with Homeward Inc., which assists rural Iowa families with their housing needs and to help small communities and employers in rural Iowa.
• Supervisors approved a five-day class C liquor license for Britt Bar & Grill, LLC with outdoor service beginning Sept. 4.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.