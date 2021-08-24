Hancock County supervisors approve AC/heating system base study for LEC

Hancock County supervisors on Aug. 23 unanimously approved entering an agreement with Modus to complete a base study for its law enforcement center heating and air conditioning needs.

Cost of the study is $7,250. Engineering consultant Mike Brocka of Modus said study will provide good, better, and best options for addressing/replacing the HVAC. Supervisors passed on additional $7,500 energy modeling of the building.

“We know we have a problem and we know we have to do something about it,” supervisor Jerry Tlach said.

The system will be professionally evaluated. Brocka said the base modeling will give officials a good idea of the best options and how much money can be saved with each one. He said it is generally an eight-week evaluation process, but could be done sooner as needed.

“We will submit another proposal for the actual design portion to oversee this project through construction,” Brocka said. “I’ve (looked) in the ceiling and there is limited space for some systems, so we will be mindful of that.”

The decades old cooling system has had difficulty keeping up with hot and humid conditions this summer.