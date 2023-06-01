Hancock County supervisors formalized a 28E sharing agreement with Winnebago County for the sanitarian position held by Chris Heyer. The position entails work duties related to environmental health.

Heyer was hired by Hancock County and is a Hancock County employee. According to the agreement, 60% of his job duties will remain in Hancock County and 40% will be in Winnebago County, where he will work with well water issues. Winnebago County approved of the proposal a week prior following the announced retirement plans of Ron Kvale. Heyer will report to both the Hancock and Winnebago County Public Health Department heads.

The approved agreement became effective on June 1. Heyer is expected to work with Kvale briefly before taking over the Winnebago County portion of his duties fully in July.

Chelcee Schleuger of Hancock County Community Health recommended the agreement to the board of supervisors prior to its approval. Supervisors also approved two payroll changes associated with the change to the position – one short-term and the other beginning in the next fiscal year. It was also noted that Heyer is in the process of working toward additional job certifications.

In other business, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis announced that work to remove pavement and structures on a portion of Vail Avenue, between 120th and 130th Streets, was beginning. A culvert under the road there pulled apart after heavy rain in mid-May, making it unsafe and forcing a temporary road closure.

“We’ll get it cut out, ready to go, and ready for that new pipe,” said Purvis, noting that it is unlikely the project will be finished by July 4. He also said that the secondary roads department received a price quote of $54,000 to repave the section, but can get all the materials to do it in-house for about $20,000 and plans to do that. The quote for the new metal culvert pipe was $60,000 as concrete would have cost $107,000 and would not be readily available until late summer.

In other business, supervisors approved a 14-day class C liquor license with outdoor service for Hancock County Agricultural Society, beginning on July 20.