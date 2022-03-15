Hancock County supervisors approve 2023 fiscal year budget changes

On March 14, Hancock County supervisors approved resolutions adopting the county’s proposed budget and declaring committed funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The taxes levied on property increases from $5.99 million in the current fiscal year to $6.08 million (1.11 percent increase). Property taxes will increase about 43 cents in urban and 15 cents in rural Hancock County, per $1,000 valuation.

County tax rates will be set at 4.12847 in urban areas and 6.72847 in rural areas of the county in the upcoming fiscal year. Hancock County's fiscal year 2021-22 tax rates have been 3.69297 for urban areas and 6.57567 for rural areas. No public comments were received in a public hearing held prior to the vote on the budget resolutions.

“We had our auditor report,” said supervisor Sis Greiman prior to the budget adoption. “They told us our staff has done a great job on the budget.”

The county budget that Supervisors approved includes total revenues of more than $15.7 million and total expenditures of approximately $20.6 million, partially due to multiple, previously approved capital projects. Capital project expenditures nearly doubled from about $2.46 million in the current fiscal year to $4.86 million, which is up from just $590,385 in fiscal year 2020-21.

Other budget expenditure increases from the current fiscal year include public safety and legal services (13.14 percent) and physical health and social services (37.67 percent). Total revenues and expenditures for the current fiscal year ending June 30 are estimated at nearly $18.8 million and $18.0 million, respectively.

With the resolution addressing committed funds, the board declared $525,000 from the county’s general basic fund as committed monies for maintenance, repairs, and improvement of the courthouse and courthouse security as well as replacement of the Annex building. The courthouse improvement projects account for $475,000 of the committed funds.

Deficit revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to lower the county’s July 1, 2022, beginning general fund balance of $11.7 million to $6.7 million at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023.

Supervisors also approved a resolution adopting Hancock County Compensation Board recommendations on compensation for county elected officials for the upcoming fiscal year. The elected official salary changes include the following increases from the current fiscal year: Auditor $72,074-75,678 (5 percent); County Attorney $115,343-21,000 (4.9 percent); Recorder $70,504-74029 (5 percent); Sheriff $95,348-110,000 (15.37 percent); Supervisors $37,834-39,726 (5 percent); and Treasurer $71,093-74,648 (5 percent).

Portable traffic signals sharing agreement

Supervisors approved a 10-year 28E agreement for use and maintenance of new portable traffic signals with Cerro Gordo County. The counties are working together to improve safety and efficiency of secondary roads work zones.

Cerro Gordo County applied to the Iowa Department of Transportation for funding through the Traffic Safety Improvement Program. Hancock County is responsible for making the purchase of a support trailer to house the signals and signage. The trailer, signals, and signage will be used across both counties. Each county will share equally in any future repair costs and transport the unit to job sites as needed at their own expense.

“The signals will replace the need for flaggers and will allow for overnight single-lane closures,” Hancock County engineer Jeremy Purvis said. “We will use it for road patches, shoulder repairs, bridge repairs, and other emergency situations.”

Purvis said that the IDOT grant received for the traffic signals was for $38,121, but they have increased in price to nearly $41,000 since the grant was secured. The counties will alternate storage and county officials will communicate regular regarding their use needs.

“The trailer and traffic control is an additional $12,000,” he said. “That cost, plus the increase in signal cost, will be split between the counties.”

The portable traffic signals, known as the SQ2 system, will be charged by solar charging.

“For us it just makes sense to share with Cerro Gordo County,” Purvis said.

In other business, supervisor set a 9:15 a.m. April 4 public hearing time to approve plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated costs for the courthouse east entrance vestibule and northwest tower roof replacement projects.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0