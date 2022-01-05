Hancock County supervisors approve 2022 board, committee appointments

Hancock County supervisors completed board and committee appointments at their Jan. 3 organizational meeting in Garner.

Jerry Tlach was appointed as board chairperson and Sis Greiman as board vice chair. Gary Rayhons served as board chair in 2021. The board members unanimously approved auditor Michelle Eisenman, in their absence, to have authorization over salaries and payroll previously approved by the board, insurance payments and unemployment quarterly report payments, and emergency expenses deemed as necessary.

Supervisors will serve on the following boards and organizations in 2022:

Sis Greiman - Elderbridge North Iowa Area Community Action Organization (NIACAO), County Social Services Regional Agency (alternate), Iowa Workforce Development, North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG), Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center (alternate), Children’s Alliance Resource Enhancement and Protection (alternate).

Gary Rayhons - Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), County Board of Health Advisory Board (alternate), Second Judicial District Department of Corrections (alternate), County Social Services Regional Agency Partners for Children, Forest City Industrial Group.

Jerry Tlach - Advisory and Emergency Management Agency Board (EMA), Hancock County Board of Health, E911 Board, Second Judicial District Department of Corrections, County Economic Development Board (at-large representative), Hancock County Health Systems Board (liaison), North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission (HAZMAT), Transportation Policy Board, Forest City Industrial Group (alternate), Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP).

The board also approved a resolution appointing the following members to the compensation commission in eminent domain proceedings:

Farmers - Kenneth Paca, Thurman Gaskill, Darrin Kruger, Don Hejlik, Marilyn Pringnitz, Doug Verbrugge, LuVerne Schmidt, Ed Luppen.

Owners of town property - Eleanor Kluver, David Mitchell, Dan Kadrlik, Luann Gatchel-Smit, Dan Rolling, Derek Engh, Nancy Litch, Kathy Brown.

Realtors - Dorian Goll, Jill Kramer, Sally Prohaska, Greg Schoneman, DeAnna Kelly, Doug Thompson, Renee Diemer, Joe Gibbs.

Knowledge of property values by profession - William Paulus, Joshua J. Wise, Roger Schmidt, Dean Cataldo, Eric Newton, Jon Swenson, Gerald (Chip) Thiedeman, Pete Wilhite.

The Board approved the following reappointments: Sandy Rayhons of Garner and Bruce Schupanitz of Garner to the Hancock County Board of Health for three-year terms to end Dec. 31, 2024; Tad Hartwig of Garner to the Hancock County Conservation Board for a five-year term to end Dec. 31, 2026; Joseph Petersen, DO, of Britt as Medical Examiner for a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023; Sis Greiman as the county representative, Tim Schmidt as the city representative and Gary Gelner as the non-elected economic development representative to the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) Board of Directors; Jerry Tlach as county representative and Tim Schmidt as city representative to the Transportation Policy Board; Jill Kramer to the Revolving Loan Fund Committee; Jerry Tlach and Andy Buffington (alternate) to the North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission.

In other business, supervisors:

Set the county mileage rate at 52 cents per mile for 2022.

Approved a payroll hourly rate change from $23.23 to $22.88 for Seth Goepel of the secondary road department, who transferred from second mechanic to maintenance equipment operator-dirt crew.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0