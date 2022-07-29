Hancock County supervisors announce high bidder for county's Goodell property

On July 25, Hancock County supervisors returned from a closed session to announce the bid they are preparing to accept for the sale of the county’s Katuin Gravel Pit.

The land to be sold is 12.82 acres total located south of County Road B63 (110th Street) in rural Goodell. Ryan Walk of Kanawha was announced as the high bidder at $4,850 an acre and a total amount of $62,177.

A public hearing and final determination on the matter is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. The proposed agreement would transfer ownership to Walk via quit claim deed, according to the resolution approved by the board.

The closing date for the sale transaction is set for Sept. 7.

Supervisors also approved a resolution brought forward by county engineer Jeremy Purvis, which will help make Hancock County eligible for federal safety grant funds from a new program. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides for more than $1 billion of roadway safety funding through Safe Streets and Roads for All grants. It is part of the new federal transportation bill. However, to be eligible, counties must have an eligible action plan established.

“These safety action plans are individualized for each county, looking at road safety improvements that could be done in the county and outline a timeline for completing the recommended safety improvements,” Purvis said. “I assume when the safety action plan identifies a safety need, it will then trigger approval to apply for the appropriate safety grant. It’s not known yet what we might apply for, but it will set us up to be ready for it.”

The new safety program is slated to provide $5 billion in safety funding grants over the next five years. The Iowa County Engineers Association plans to apply for a Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to develop and supply all 99 Iowa counties with an eligible action plan at no cost. In the resolution, supervisors requested to be a participant in the statewide Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. They also committed to work to achieve significant declines in roadway fatalities and serious injuries in Hancock County.