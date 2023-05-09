Following a contentious formal hearing regarding the engineer’s report on ditch relocation in drainage district 151, lateral 1 of the Britt-Kanawha area, Hancock County supervisors agreed to pending changes in the right-of-way area on May 8.

Edward Luppen and Larry Luppen objected to the initially proposed changes, saying they were told they would be entirely on the property of adjacent landowner Dwayne Hallett, who had requested changes there.

“Dwayne was the one who wanted this,” Supervisor Sis Greiman said.

Engineer Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk noted the ditch being cut in would essentially stop at the fence line between the properties. About 20 feet of a projected 80-foot-wide right-of-way space would have spilled onto the Luppen property.

“That dredge has been there for 70-plus years,” Ed Luppen said initially. “It was never cleaned out and was working great. There’s no need for this.”

Conley said the purpose was to help maximize the neighbor’s farmable acres, noting that landowners would maintain full beneficial use of right-of-way ground, but could not establish a permanent building there.

The objectors responded that it should all be located off the Luppen property. Conley acknowledged that the right-of-way area was more accurate than previously, but still not entirely accurate in relation to a resolution of several years ago regarding what the width should be.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach suggested just taking 60 feet for right of way.

“Then it would all just be on Dwayne’s,” Tlach said.

Conley said the primary concern with that would be access for spraying. He said there probably would be room to run a four-wheeler through there for that. Supervisor Gary Rayhons asked how the county would get in there if something happens with that side of the ditch in the future.

“I wouldn’t grant (permanent easement) to fix it,” Luppen said. “I think it should be able to be fixed all on his side.”

Per code, Conley said any damages that occur outside easement areas would be the responsibility of the county and require compensation.

“I don’t see it as a big change, but landowners have a different opinion about their own property,” said Conley of the original change proposal. “I can see making the adjustment.”

In the end, the board unanimously approved the engineer’s report, subject to the changes.

“It won’t be on your property at all,” Supervisor Tlach told the objectors. Also, a right-of-way amendment would not hold the landowner responsible for any repairs on the realigned portion of ditch for at least five years and until it is re-established there.

“That would be, essentially, until it’s indistinguishable from the rest,” said Conley of the new portion of the larger drainage ditch.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that the Iowa Department of Transportation was compensating the county $2,000 for a required weeklong detour off Highway 18 to 260th and Yale, which was under way. He said a detour on Highway 69 south of Forest City was planned for the following week (May15-19). Both projects were for work being done on railroad crossings.

Secondary roads employees were also undergoing the first of two motor grading training courses during the week.

“They’re learning motor grading basics this week and then more hands-on training with an operator later,” said Purvis, noting the latter would be held at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “The Camp Dodge training is new, so we’re going to see how it goes.”

Purvis also reported that Dean Snyder Construction had found a way to reliably connect to the courthouse exterior for construction of the new east side vestibule entrance.

“Basically, where the steel links in, they thought it would be strong limestone they were hooking into. They worked through it and got the steel done. The hard part was the steel that is done.”

Supervisors also approved pay estimate two for Dean Snyder in the amount of $89,206 as well as pay estimate five for Mechanical Snyder Systems in the amount of $101,978.

In other business, the board held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the county current fiscal year budget in which no written comments were received and no oral comments were made. Following the hearing, supervisors approved a resolution regarding the budget amendment.

The budget amendment reduces taxes levied on property from $6.08 million to $6.06 million. Intergovernmental revenues were also reduced from approximately $5.5 million to less than $5.4 million. Total revenues decreased from $15.71 million to $15.58 million. Total expenditures decreased from $20.83 million to $18.84 million with one of the largest decreases being the cost of capital projects ($4.86 million to $2.98 million) in the current fiscal year.