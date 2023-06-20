Hancock County supervisors dealt with multiple unresolved drainage district concerns during their June 9 meeting.

Regarding county drainage district 66, Collin Klingbeil of Jacobson-Westergard informed the board that there is an intake that was not caught during visual inspection that, apparently, connects to a private tile under a road in part of a large drainage project there.

“There’s no culvert, but private tile under the road and an intake,” Klingbeil said.

“How did you miss that?” asked Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman. Klingbeil noted trying to be as cognoscente of everything as possible while still being cost-effective by not doing a lot of unnecessary investigation. He said some low land on the west side of the road there should have been reclassified. He recommended it needs to be made right, but noted not wanting to delay the levy there by a full year because of the cost of interest that would accrue and raise costs for the district.

“That was missed,” he said. “Those lands would have been included in the annexations.”

“The question will probably be ‘if you made the mistake, why are we paying?’” said Greiman, adding that is why they pay an engineer.

Klingbeil noted it is always a struggle for drainage engineers to located private tile, saying they often don’t know without digging or relying on assistance from landowners. He acknowledged there is a visual intake on top of the ground there and offered to help make amends. Klingbeil said at least two more parcels should be annexed and reclassified.

“I will do that at no cost,” Klingbeil said. The board discussed holding a hearing on the matter, which would be available online. Supervisor Jerry Tlach roughly estimated it could be a $25,000 additional cost (5% of $500,000).

“Before we decide to do this, it would be wise to check on this just to be sure, absolutely, that those lands should be included,” he said. “We’re looking at $25,000 of extra interest to wait another year.”

“It’s throwing it off the normal way of doing things, considering how district landowners will react to that,” said Klingbeil, agreeing the intake flow there needs to be confirmed. “I don’t think either of those landowners would have known anything about this project.”

“Somebody needs to get out there and decide that this week,” Tlach said. “Until you get your eyes on it, you’re not going to know.”

Supervisors agreed to revisit the issue at their next weekly meeting.

“We’ll get out there this week,” Klingbeil said.

The board also met with landowner Rodney Swanson regrading tree roots getting into a district drainage tile for the second time in several years in drainage district 7, lateral 255. The prior damage was repaired in the vicinity of a grove of trees, before it resurfaced again recently.

Tlach said it is apparent tree roots have gotten into the tile there again. A contractor said that he jetted three different spots on the line recently and that it was a struggle pulling his line back. At the June 5 supervisors meeting, Attorney Brian Yung of Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung, & Engler said the landowner is responsible for the costs of addressing the issue.

“I didn’t know there was a tile under there until three years ago,” Swanson said. “I was trying to get you guys involved to try to figure out the best solution without destroying my trees. It didn’t happen.”

Tlach said his recollection was that Swanson was unwilling to pay the extra cost of tiling around the grove at the time. He asked Swanson if he wanted to just take the trees out this time. Swanson said he was not going to pay for it.

“To put in a non-perforating tile is going to cost a lot of money,” said Tlach of replacing 10-inch tile there. “It’s not going to be cheap.”

Chair Sis Greiman cited drainage code sections 468.138 (obstruction) and 468.139 (trees), which support the landowner’s responsibility to pay.

“I guess if your saying you’re not going to (pay), we’re going to need to have our attorney get ahold of you and tell you why you’re going to have to pay for that repair,” Tlach said.

Tlach and Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders asked Rodney to decide whether he wants to remove the trees or tile around them.

“I’ll get back to you,” Swanson said. “I’m going to have to talk to my attorney.”

In his secondary roads report, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis provided supervisors a draft policy regarding employee safety apparel/equipment. He said it was for their review before the next meeting.

“It basically just outlines the requirements of OSHA and the safety network for employees,” Purvis said. “This is pretty much what we’re doing already. We just don’t have a written policy.”

Purvis also reported that the secondary roads department had just received a new motor grader, which is another John Deere that was built in Davenport.

“It’s pretty much a mirror image of the previous one,” said Purvis, noting it would be housed and operate out of the Britt maintenance building.

Purvis also announced that crews would be pouring new road surface to replace the damaged portion of Vail Avenue, between 120th and 130th Streets. That is where a culvert collapsed after heavy rain last month, forcing a road closure. Purvis said the new stretch of road would have to cure for seven days.

In other business, supervisors:

Signed notices of termination for farm tenancy on county land located at the gravel pits. Supervisor Gary Rayhons called them three-year term, standard lease agreements. The next round of bidding for the farm ground will be in September.

Approved pay estimate 3 ($85,433.29) for the courthouse east entrance vestibule project with Dean Snyder Construction.

Signed a 2023 service contract with Next Generation Technologies.