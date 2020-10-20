Hancock County supervisor candidate: Jerry Tlach

When Jerry Tlach decided to run for Hancock County supervisor for the first time in 2000, he had two objectives: lower taxes and watch spending.

And those remain his objectives today as he seeks his sixth four-year term to the board.

“That is the most important job for supervisors,” he said.

Tlach, 62, a Republican from Britt, is being challenged by Donny Schleusner, who is running as an independent for the at-large seat.

He defeated Schleusner in the June primary 678 to 511 to be the Republican candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Tlach, a lifelong county resident, said he’s running for re-election because he “enjoys the job” and serving the people of Hancock County.

During his time as a supervisor, Tlach believes the county board has done a good job managing the county’s budget and tax levies — highlighting the fact that Hancock County is among a small number of counties in Iowa with little or no debt.

“We are very financially sound,” he said. “We have no debt, and our tax levies are some of the lowest in the state.

“We’re really lucky in this county because we have a great mix of agriculture, business and industry.”