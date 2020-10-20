Hancock County supervisor candidate: Jerry Tlach

When Jerry Tlach decided to run for Hancock County supervisor for the first time in 2000, he had two objectives: lower taxes and watch spending.
And those remain his objectives today as he seeks his sixth four-year term to the board.
“That is the most important job for supervisors,” he said.
Tlach, 62, a Republican from Britt, is being challenged by Donny Schleusner, who is running as an independent for the at-large seat.
Donny Schleusner believes it’s time for some “new blood” and new ideas on the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.
He defeated Schleusner in the June primary 678 to 511 to be the Republican candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Tlach, a lifelong county resident, said he’s running for re-election because he “enjoys the job” and serving the people of Hancock County.
During his time as a supervisor, Tlach believes the county board has done a good job managing the county’s budget and tax levies — highlighting the fact that Hancock County is among a small number of counties in Iowa with little or no debt.
“We are very financially sound,” he said. “We have no debt, and our tax levies are some of the lowest in the state.
“We’re really lucky in this county because we have a great mix of agriculture, business and industry.”
In addition to the county’s financial well-being, Tlach is proud of his involvement in the Hancock County Economic Development Corp. He is currently its president.
Earlier this year, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted to contribute $15,000 to the corporation’s program aimed at helping small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been some tough economic times and I think they needed that little boost,” Tlach said. “I was really happy we got that accomplished and could help people out.”
The pandemic also prompted the county board to livestream its meetings, a move he said it won’t “ever be going away from” because it’s “a great service to the citizens,” especially those unable to attend the meetings in person Monday mornings.
The board is in the process of replacing the county annex building, leaving the county’s mental health region County Social Services, repairing the courthouse, updating the county’s website and evaluating its COVID-19 response as well as other items.
Tlach, the former president of the Hancock County Pork Producers and Hancock County Farm Bureau, has a small corn and soybean farm and cow-calf operation in the western portion of the county.
He and his wife, Carol, have four grown children and 11 grandchildren.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
