Hancock County supervisor candidate: Donny Schleusner

Donny Schleusner believes it’s time for some “new blood” and new ideas on the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.
His time.
“New blood is usually good,” he said. “Jerry has done a lot of good for the board, but I do believe 20 years is long enough.”
Schleusner, 58, of Garner, is challenging longtime county supervisor Jerry Tlach as an independent for the at-large seat.
He was defeated by Tlach in the June primary 678 to 511 to be the Republican candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The last time Schleusner ran for county supervisor in 2018, he did so as a Democrat and lost to current supervisors Sis Greiman and Gary Rayhons, Republicans from Garner.
He believes running as an independent will work to his advantage in this election.
“Especially with the way upper politics have been lately,” he said. “A lot of people aren’t happy with either side, so being an independent, I should be able to pick up the gap and have them lean toward me.”
Like he campaigned in 2018, Schleusner, a lifelong county resident, wants the county supervisors to bring more transparency to their taxpayers, especially when it comes to how they’re spending money.
He said it’s concerning to him to see “very minimal attendance” at the county board’s weekly meetings.
“I feel like a lot of people feel like they can’t change anything, so that’s why they don’t waste their time going,” he said. “If I get in there, I’ll lend an ear to the taxpayers and I’ll definitely see if anything can be done. Everyone’s opinion matters because they’re paying the bill.”
Perhaps the biggest thing Schleusner is concerned about is the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses and employees in Hancock County.
He said he’d also like to see something done to reduce to cost of drainage repairs on landowners, improve rural dispatch services and address the county’s aging infrastructure that in some cases can’t accommodate its heavy agriculture traffic during planting and harvesting seasons.
“A guy can say he’s going to do a lot and change a lot, but you don’t know how hard the hands are tied until you’ve sat in the chair,” Schleusner said.
He believes he could, and would, work well with the supervisors in office, all of whom he knows personally, and that’s a “huge part” of accomplishing things for county residents.
When Jerry Tlach decided to run for Hancock County supervisor for the first time in 2000, he…
Schleusner is a grain farmer and an owner-operator of a trucking business.
He and his wife, Kay, have three grown daughters and 10 grandchildren.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
