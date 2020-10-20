Hancock County supervisor candidate: Donny Schleusner

He said it’s concerning to him to see “very minimal attendance” at the county board’s weekly meetings.

“I feel like a lot of people feel like they can’t change anything, so that’s why they don’t waste their time going,” he said. “If I get in there, I’ll lend an ear to the taxpayers and I’ll definitely see if anything can be done. Everyone’s opinion matters because they’re paying the bill.”

Perhaps the biggest thing Schleusner is concerned about is the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses and employees in Hancock County.

He said he’d also like to see something done to reduce to cost of drainage repairs on landowners, improve rural dispatch services and address the county’s aging infrastructure that in some cases can’t accommodate its heavy agriculture traffic during planting and harvesting seasons.

“A guy can say he’s going to do a lot and change a lot, but you don’t know how hard the hands are tied until you’ve sat in the chair,” Schleusner said.

He believes he could, and would, work well with the supervisors in office, all of whom he knows personally, and that’s a “huge part” of accomplishing things for county residents.

Hancock County supervisor candidate: Jerry Tlach When Jerry Tlach decided to run for Hancock County supervisor for the first time in 2000, he…