Hancock County Sheriff's Office readies for new leadership

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is in good hands.
That’s what Sheriff Scott Dodd said ahead of the Nov. 3 election that will officially decide his successor.
“We’ll be in good shape,” he said.
Dodd will retire on Dec. 31 after 42 years with the sheriff’s office, including 15 at its helm.
Deputy Rob Gerdes, 46, is running uncontested for sheriff.
Dodd has been training Gerdes on all the administrative aspects of the job since the June primary, noting he’s already well versed on the law enforcement side.
“If I’m elected next week, I’m excited I get two more months to work with Sheriff Dodd. I know it’ll go way too fast, but it’ll be nice to learn a few more things,” Gerdes said. “He has 42 years of experience. How do you not listen to that?
“I’m lucky. I know I’m very lucky.”
Gerdes, an Iowa National Guard veteran, has 23 years experience as a sheriff’s deputy, including three years with Worth County, five years with Winnebago County and 15 years with Hancock County.
His father, Robert Gerdes, was the Hancock County sheriff from 1999-2005.
In 2005, he retired with two and a half years left in his term, and three sheriff’s deputies, including Dodd, and one reserve deputy ran to fill the vacancy.
Dodd won the special election in August 2005, defeating Steve Nelson, Dan Smith and Michael Hansmeier.
He ran unopposed in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
“Now it’s time to do something different,” Dodd said.
Dodd has been with the sheriff’s office since 1977.
He was a member of the first reserve program formed at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office before starting as a full-time sheriff’s deputy in 1979.
In 1998, Dodd became the county’s first K-9 handler to Danni, a German shepherd.
As a deputy, he served under sheriffs Dave Michael and Robert Gerdes.
“I worked for two sheriffs and I saw how they did things for many years and I learned from both of them,” Dodd said.
Dodd has spent his whole career in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and a lot of things have changed in law enforcement since he started.
The equipment, technology, workforce and jail operations are among some of the changes he’s seen over the years, but he said the sheriff’s office has always valued good, qualified officers who enforce the laws and treat people fairly.
“I don’t have any prejudices, and I will tell you my people don’t, my officers don’t,” Dodd said. “I wouldn’t tolerate that and they wouldn’t either. It’s not something we would engage in. Not at all. It’s not acceptable.”
He said because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, there will be challenges and changes for law enforcement, including those in Hancock County, in the years ahead.
While Dodd’s enjoyed a career in law enforcement, he’s looking forward to retirement, which he hopes will consist of spending more time with his wife, Diane, and their children and grandchildren as well as walleye fishing, pheasant hunting and picking up a part-time job.
“I’m looking forward to something new,” he said.
Gerdes said because of Dodd’s leadership, the experience in the sheriff’s office and the community’s support, he feels comfortable taking the helm after the election.
“The future looks very bright because of the people, not only the sheriffs who worked here but the deputies who have. Most of them retired and didn’t go anywhere else,” he said. “There is a great tradition in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and I’m hoping I can be a leader like the others.”
