Hancock County Sheriff's Office readies for new leadership

Dodd won the special election in August 2005, defeating Steve Nelson, Dan Smith and Michael Hansmeier.

He ran unopposed in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

“Now it’s time to do something different,” Dodd said.

Dodd has been with the sheriff’s office since 1977.

He was a member of the first reserve program formed at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office before starting as a full-time sheriff’s deputy in 1979.

In 1998, Dodd became the county’s first K-9 handler to Danni, a German shepherd.

As a deputy, he served under sheriffs Dave Michael and Robert Gerdes.

“I worked for two sheriffs and I saw how they did things for many years and I learned from both of them,” Dodd said.

Dodd has spent his whole career in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and a lot of things have changed in law enforcement since he started.

The equipment, technology, workforce and jail operations are among some of the changes he’s seen over the years, but he said the sheriff’s office has always valued good, qualified officers who enforce the laws and treat people fairly.