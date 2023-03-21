On March 14, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department announced that K9 Hola has received a donation of body armor.

It includes a bullet and stab protective vest from the charitable donation of non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. In fact, K9 Hola’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

It is not the first generous donation to help make Hola’s K9 career possible as late last year Tree Town Kennels LLC in Forest City offered her hand selection and personal training. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Klein, a master training of law enforcement dogs, owns the business and worked closely with Hola to prepare her for duty. His donation was estimated to be worth nearly $10,000.

Hola is an affectionate Belgian Malinois that was imported from Poland. She began her training last September and joined the force later last fall. Now, Hola will be protected by the potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers. It is made in the United States, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009. The organization is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. While a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest, each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

A Hancock County K9 fund continues accepting public donations because of the ongoing need for things such as continued training, nutritional support, medical care, and equipment costs associated with the dog. No donations for the K9 program are used for salaries or any other budget items of the department.

Law enforcement K9s are used to locate missing persons and fleeing criminals, to protect their handler and other officers, for narcotics detection, and numerous public relations programs such as meeting with school students and staff and community groups.

Hola’s predecessor, Mach, worked for nearly a decade, taking many pounds of illegal drugs off the streets as well as helping locate missing persons and fleeing criminals before retiring to the Klein household due to a medical condition.