Hancock County Sheriff's Office files criminal charges in June 2021 burglary

Hufstedler was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 5th degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and 3rd degree theft. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes said in a news release that the charges are the result of an investigation into a burglary at the American Legion Elmer Wilson Post #229 in Corwith during June of 2021.

Hufstedler is currently in the Cerro Gordo County jail. He is awaiting trial for several more charges of burglary. Gerdes said that this is still an active investigation that will continue. No further information has been released, but more charges are likely to be filed on against the other parties involved in the burglary, according to Gerdes.