The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired Hancock County K9 Mach on June 9. Sheriff Rob Gerdes said Mach was severely struggling with previously announced medical issues that led to his retirement.

“We would like to thank Mach for his loyal service,” he said.

Mach had developed a cyst on his neck that caused nerve issues. The dog had difficulty holding his head “high and proper” on some days near the end of his career that lasted the better part of a decade. The growth on his vestibulocochlear nerve affected his balance, caused his head to tilt, and made him nauseous at time. It was treated with medication, but cut his service life short.

For nearly a decade, Mach took many pounds of illegal drugs off the streets, helped locate missing persons and fleeing criminals, and proved himself a valuable asset to the department. He continued to work despite his recent health challenges and helped make Hancock County a safer place for everyone.

The county’s first female K9, Hola, took over Mach’s K9 duties last fall.