Hancock County Sheriff Dodd hands reigns to Gerdes at year's end

It should be a seamless transition of power when Scott Dodd hands the reins of Hancock County Sheriff to longtime deputy Robert (“Rob”) Gerdes Jr. at the close of December.
That’s because Gerdes has been learning the ropes for the sheriff position from Dodd for the past six months.
First Deputy Sheriff Gerdes, with the department since 2005, has been learning more about the management duties of being sheriff from Dodd. His recent mentoring has included more hands-on experiences regarding personnel matters, payrolls, and administrative issues.
“The sheriff often does not have as much time to work in the field and certainly not as much as the deputies,” said Dodd, adding that the sheriff typically assists with all kinds of operations, calls, and issues as needed and available.
Dodd knows all that is required after serving as Hancock County Sheriff since 2005. He started working for the department as Sheriff’s Deputy Dodd in January 1979. He cited technologies among the biggest changes he has witnessed in law enforcement over the years.
“From radios to cameras and videos and from the first mobile phones to smart phones. It was something to have computers in our office," Dodd said. "Now, the patrol cars have been equipped with computers for about three years and we have in-car cameras and body cameras.”
Dodd said that working as a canine handler with the department’s first police dog, a German Shepherd, from 1998-2006 was especially enjoyable. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office still has a police dog and had two dogs with two handlers for a period of time.
“That is another effective tool to help keep our community safe,” said Dodd. “It is so helpful for drug detection and finding people who are lost or missing.”
Dodd said that while he has no definitive plans for retirement after his last day of work on Dec. 31, he will be busy spending lots of time with family, including his wife Diane as well as their six children and 16 grandchildren, most of whom still live in north central Iowa.
He plans to take a part-time job to keep busy, but noted that is not happening yet. He also plans to hunt, fish, and travel locally a bit more often.
“I’m very proud of our department,” said Dodd. “We work with very talented people, who work as a team and work for the citizens of Hancock County to help them stay safe. They make this job so much easier.”
Sheriff-elect Gerdes will be sworn in on Dec. 28, but will not officially become sheriff until Jan. 2. Although, his title will remain First Deputy Sheriff on Jan.1, he will be acting as sheriff on that day as approved by the County Board of Supervisors.
Gerdes said he has been fortunate to work for Sheriff Dodd and appreciates all the assistance he has provided to him personally and to the entire department staff.
“I want to maintain this outstanding Sheriff’s Office, which has such great employees,” said Gerdes. “Learning from Sheriff Dodd day-to-day for so long makes it much easier for the county, all the employees, and the people of Hancock County.”
Gerdes and his wife, Angela, have two daughters, Taylor and Jenna. Taylor is a junior at Iowa State University and Jenna is a sophomore at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.
Gerdes’ father, Robert (“Bob”) Gerdes Sr., served as Hancock County Sheriff from 1999 to 2005 after serving as a Deputy Sheriff from 1976 to 1999.
