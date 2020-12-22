Hancock County Sheriff Dodd hands reigns to Gerdes at year's end

Dodd said that working as a canine handler with the department’s first police dog, a German Shepherd, from 1998-2006 was especially enjoyable. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office still has a police dog and had two dogs with two handlers for a period of time.

“That is another effective tool to help keep our community safe,” said Dodd. “It is so helpful for drug detection and finding people who are lost or missing.”

Dodd said that while he has no definitive plans for retirement after his last day of work on Dec. 31, he will be busy spending lots of time with family, including his wife Diane as well as their six children and 16 grandchildren, most of whom still live in north central Iowa.

He plans to take a part-time job to keep busy, but noted that is not happening yet. He also plans to hunt, fish, and travel locally a bit more often.

“I’m very proud of our department,” said Dodd. “We work with very talented people, who work as a team and work for the citizens of Hancock County to help them stay safe. They make this job so much easier.”