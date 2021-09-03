Hancock County sets Nov. 2 election referendum on $4.6 million for new shed

Burger and the resolution cited that an estimated cost for the project came in at $5.2 million. There are still concerns on prices of supplies and construction, particularly if the project is delayed. Purvis noted the rising price of steel. However, county officials feel there is also an ability to infuse cash into the project as necessary.

“If you cannot do the work next summer and have to wait a year, you will not have to go back to the voters,” Burger said. “You cannot lock in interest rates under that scenario, not until you actually sell the bonds.”

Burger noted that then it would be two years until most of the funds needed to be spent, noting that the county should have the ability to spend a 10-percent-of-funds benchmark after six months. She also noted that the bonds will have a call feature that kicks in after seven years under the 10-year scenario, eight years after a 12-year plan, and nine years under a 15-year spread.

Purvis said the new facility on the northeast edge of Britt will replace the existing Britt maintenance shed location, which originated in 1938. The shed construction could begin as early as spring 2022, dependent on funding.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

