Hancock County sets March 27 hearing on new hard-surfaced road south of Britt

Hancock County supervisors on Jan. 30 proceeded with the next step in preparations for a proposed $2.05 million large-scale concrete paving and drainage project on 220th Street from Hill Avenue to Iowa Avenue. It is just south of Britt and not far from West Hancock High School.

Supervisors set a hearing on the matter for 10 a.m. on March 27 in Garner. It will provide an opportunity for comment on a project that would entail assessments for neighboring landowners along a section of existing gravel road there.

A Hancock County Engineer’s report documents that landowners along the approximately one-mile stretch petitioned the board for improvements. It is a road that is heavily trafficked by large vehicles. The section of 220th Street was last graded and had culverts replaced in 1978. Property owners are proposing a new eight-inch concrete road from the east return of Hill Avenue to the current asphalt near Iowa Avenue.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis and Assistant to the Engineer Shaun Hackman conducted a site review of 220th Street in late October 2022. Past traffic counts have been about 140 vehicles per day traveling on the stretch of road, which entails a 90-foot wide right of way. Purvis said the project would add a 24-foot hard-surfaced road with four-foot granular shoulders on each side.

“It’s definitely not cheap to do brand new roads anymore,” Purvis said. “Concrete is up about 20% and asphalt is up about 30%, so it’s really up a lot. Living off a hard-surfaced road does make that space more desirable, so their property values should increase."

There could be a 50/50 split of project costs between the secondary roads department and a group of landowners along the stretch of road. Proposed construction is for an eight-inch PCC roadway with an estimated design life of 50 years. Purvis estimated that a nine-inch asphalt pavement could cost about $120,000 less up front, but would require more maintenance over time for things such as cracks and potholes.

“When you figure it over the life of it, the concrete option is less expensive, even though it is more expensive up front,” Purvis said. It was also noted that a high volume of heavy grain trucks travel the stretch. Property owners would be able to set up repayment plans for assessments of more than $500, at an interest rate to be established by the board.

Supervisors also approved final payment to Heartland Asphalt, Inc. of Mason City for two recently completed paving projects:

B20 resurfacing from the Kossuth County line to James Avenue. Purvis said the project amount was exceeded by $55,382 (3.4%) for additional resurfacing on Eden Avenue in Hutchins. The total cost was $1,669,134.

Paved shoulders along B55 curves near Klemme. Purvis said this project amount was $7,714 (5.3%) less than it was bid ($144,772). It was paid with safety grant funds.

Additionally, supervisors approved two railroad detour agreements:

Iowa DOT is planning repairs to railroad tracks on Highway 69 in Forest City, south of 330th Street. Construction is projected for the second week in April with closure for up to one week.

Iowa DOT is planning repairs to railroad tracks on Highway 18 in Garner by Seymour Avenue. Construction is projected for the third week in April with closure for up to one week.

County Treasurer Deb Engstler presented a resolution that names depositories for county funds, which supervisors approved. The list includes Reliance State Bank in Garner, Clear Lake Bank & Trust (Garner), First State Bank in Britt, Farmers Trust & Savings (Britt), Iowa State Bank in Corwith, First Citizens National Bank (Kanawha), Wells Fargo (formerly Norwest Bank) in Des Moines, NSB in Titonka, and Manufacturers Bank & Trust (Crystal Lake).

The board also continued its review of budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year, setting a max levy public hearing for 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Finally, Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk discussed the installation of a 12-inch tile line as part of a drainage district 8, lateral 4 project. Conley said it should be addressed by June 30, 2023, and agreed to inspect it since he is familiar with the project.