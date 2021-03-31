Hancock County seeks compliance of Duncan properties on junk concerns

Hancock County Supervisors on March 29 unanimously approved letters being sent to seven Duncan properties due to right-of-way obstructions and potential health, safety, and nuisance issues from accumulated items.
Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis is sending letters to two Duncan properties regarding the ROW obstructions. These letters state:
“It has come to our attention that you have been storing obstructions in the Hancock County rights-of-way. By performing this act, you are in violation of Chapter 318 of the Iowa Code. It is Hancock County’s responsibility to maintain the highway rights-of-way and enforce the laws of the State of Iowa. You will need to remove all obstruction located in the highway rights-of-way and have this corrected by April 30 or we will have to follow the due process of Chapter 318.5 of the Iowa Code to have this taken care of and you will be financially responsible for the removal.”
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department will be available to assist with removal of items from ROW areas and properties will be billed, if necessary. County officials can enforce removal of items from county right-of-way spaces, according to County Attorney Blake Norman.
On a similar time frame, Hancock County Planning and Zoning Administrator Andy Buffington is sending letters to five Duncan properties where he has found and noted concerns. Under this ordinance Hancock County may serve a notice of abate nuisance on the property owner. These letters state:
“The Hancock County Board of Supervisors received a complaint on the condition of your property as a potential nuisance. The inspection noted scrap and refuse that may be conducive to the harboring of various kinds of vermin within and around the property as well as posing a safety hazard on your property.”
The letters proceed to state that Hancock County Ordinance Number 7 defines a nuisance as “the storage, collection, discharge or deposition of any waste, offal, filth, garbage, refuse, dead animals or contaminated materials in any private or public place so as to threaten the public health or safety, or is offensive to the senses of any individual or the public, or to be conducive to the breeding and harborage of flies, rats or other vermin.”
Longtime Supervisor Sis Greiman, who has served on the Board since the 1980s said she recalls similar processes several times over the years, regarding accumulation of items on some properties in Duncan.
She noted that it is understandable that people want the unincorporated town to be cleaner and safer in advance of its 120-year celebration. She also noted that Duncan Hall holds events frequently and is basically booked throughout the upcoming spring, summer, and fall seasons, so that is a concern as well.
“In the past when we send letters, they do clean it up pretty well,” said Greiman. “Andy oftentimes will go out and visit with them and they are generally very understanding about it. He is making sure there are not nuisance or environmental issues. Since Duncan is unincorporated, the same rules also apply to farmers, so we are careful about what we consider junk.”
Greiman also said that the county engineer is good about keeping the right-of-way areas clear for mowing and snow plowing as well as determining where the ROW areas are located in relation to an of the properties.
“It’s good if people can (cooperate) and sometimes people forget where their property lines are,” said Greiman.
Buffington also said that the intent of his letters is to start a conversation and work toward mutual cooperation in addressing possible health and safety concerns. Both Buffington and Greiman express optimism that those concerns can be adequately addressed quickly.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.