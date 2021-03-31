Hancock County seeks compliance of Duncan properties on junk concerns

“The Hancock County Board of Supervisors received a complaint on the condition of your property as a potential nuisance. The inspection noted scrap and refuse that may be conducive to the harboring of various kinds of vermin within and around the property as well as posing a safety hazard on your property.”

The letters proceed to state that Hancock County Ordinance Number 7 defines a nuisance as “the storage, collection, discharge or deposition of any waste, offal, filth, garbage, refuse, dead animals or contaminated materials in any private or public place so as to threaten the public health or safety, or is offensive to the senses of any individual or the public, or to be conducive to the breeding and harborage of flies, rats or other vermin.”

Longtime Supervisor Sis Greiman, who has served on the Board since the 1980s said she recalls similar processes several times over the years, regarding accumulation of items on some properties in Duncan.

She noted that it is understandable that people want the unincorporated town to be cleaner and safer in advance of its 120-year celebration. She also noted that Duncan Hall holds events frequently and is basically booked throughout the upcoming spring, summer, and fall seasons, so that is a concern as well.