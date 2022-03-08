Hancock County secondary roads closed to vehicles over 5 tons for 90 days

On March 7, Hancock County supervisors approved a resolution establishing a five-ton weight limit for vehicles traveling on the county's secondary roads for the next 90 days.

The order, which is allowed under provisions of the Iowa Code, establishes the road embargo due to soft, wet, thawing, and freezing spring conditions that make heavy loading detrimental to area roads. County engineer Jeremy Purvis and multiple supervisors noted the formation of large ground cracks in parts of the county this spring, due to weather conditions.

County secondary roads employees have posted about signs regarding the five-ton-per axle weight limitation throughout the county. The county engineer may grant permits of exemption to those demonstrating the need to move things such as farm produce to market to prevent spoilage, farm feeds, or necessary fuel for home heating.

"As frost comes out of roads this spring, we will continue to evaluate and monitor the roads," Purvis said.

In other business, bids were opened for proposed work in drainage district 66. Supervisors voted unanimously to award the bid contract to Rognes Brothers Excavating Inc. of Lake Mills for $434,970.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0