Hancock County roads plan has 2023 maintenance, 2024 FC Airport blacktopping

Hancock County supervisors recently approved the county engineer’s five-year plan for county road and bridge repairs.

It includes high-cost road maintenance in the first year and large-scale paving of Forest City's airport road in its second year.

“It does look like a good mix,” said supervisor Sis Greiman of the five-year plan. “It looks like (Secondary Roads) is hitting a little bit of everything that’s necessary.”

In fiscal year 2023, an estimated $450,000 pavement preservation/patching project is planned on County Roads B30, R66, and R68. The longest portion of this 20 miles of road preservation work will run north from southern Hancock County on R66, past Klemme to west of Garner on R68. A $300,000 12-mile pavement micro-surfacing project is also planned for the coming fiscal year. This pavement preservation will entail a single coat of micro-surfacing atop County Road R26, starting near Hutchins on the north end (old Highway 18) and extending south to west of Kanawha (B63).

Purvis noted “trying to a good job of projecting all these projects out.” He said that the 2023 projects are necessary general maintenance for roads that are generally still in good condition.

Fiscal year 2024 should see the Forest City Municipal Airport blacktop (B14), which Purvis said is the top trafficked road in Hancock County, receiving prep work and then a hot mix asphalt overlay that should help keep it viable for decades into the future. The budgeted cost is $2.8 million for the B14 project that will stretch from U.S. Highway 69 on the south end of Forest City to the Cerro Gordo County line.

An $850,000 HMA overlay project is also scheduled for 2024 on County Road R70 (River Road), from B14 to Valley Road as well as on County Road R74 (Yale Avenue) from B14 to the Winnebago County line. A $260,000 project to place new box culverts near Woden is also planned as are two smaller HMA overlay projects, including a much-anticipated one in Duncan that will upgrade its Highway 18 frontage road.

Fiscal year 2025 has a $225,000 bridge replacement (transition to box culvert) north of Britt on County Road R35 in Hancock County’s budgeted plan. A $260,000 box culvert is also scheduled on Deere Avenue, over Boone River, between Corwith and Britt.

In 2026, $2.6 million for more than 10 miles of HMA overlay near Garner is the big ticket item. It will run on County Road B36 from the city limits to County Road R70 and from there to U.S. Highway 18. In addition, $650,000 two-inch HMA overlay paving of Sioux Avenue and old Highway 18 will originate from Garner and extend south and east to the Cerro Gordo County line.

Three-inch HMA overlays are planned on County Road R35 between Woden and Crystal Lake for $1.9 million as well as County Road B16 from County Road R35 to U.S. Highway 69 for $2.7 million. About $260,000 is also budgeted for box culverts on County Road R18 over Boone River in the final year of the plan.

Purvis said there is a catch 22 to swapping bridges that need repairs to box culverts. He said it means the monies the county receives for bridge programs in the future could be reduced, but it is good for farming and box culverts typically last for many decades.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

