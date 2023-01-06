Hancock County Republicans, Democrats unite against Summit carbon pipeline

Hancock County Republicans and Democrats are uniting to inform area residents of their shared safety concerns with the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline that is proposed to cross their county. The public meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the Duncan Community Hall.

The public meeting will feature speakers addressing known and some lesser-known dangers associated with carbon capture pipelines, according to Chair Bud Jermeland of the Hancock County Republicans. One of those experts will demonstrate a CO2 pipeline rupture scenario. The event is co-sponsored by the Hancock County Republican and Democrat Central Committees.

“We might have a little different reasons for being against it, but we’re 100% united on this,” said Jermeland, citing shared CO2 pipeline safety concerns. “(Britt Mayor) Ryan Arndorfer is the Hancock County Democrat Chair. I know Ryan and the City of Britt are concerned about public safety, and we are too, because they have a hospital and the pipeline would be just outside of town.”

In fact, the Britt city council last year approved a resolution against hazardous pipelines while also submitting opposition comments to the Iowa Utilities Board. The proposed carbon pipeline could be located about four miles south of Britt, which is in its emergency services coverage area. The Britt resolution and objection letter to the IUB both raised concerns that a pipeline accident could overwhelm the city’s emergency resources.

“The thing we feel is important and why we wanted to do this with Hancock County Republicans is that we want people to understand the impact this pipeline can have,” said Chair Arndorfer of the Hancock County Democrats. “We’re both opposed with safety being a big concern. Britt has the only hospital and most-used ambulance service in the county. There are a lot of concerns of dealing with preparedness that a break in the pipeline could cause.”

Arndorfer said that the West Hancock Ambulance Service in Britt has a very large coverage area. He said it also covers a lot of calls in Garner and some of the county’s smaller communities as well as hospital transfers for Algona and Mason City to the west and east, respectively.

“We want to be sure they are able to handle potential issues,” Arndorfer said.

Hancock County Republicans recently filed their letter of objection with the IUB, which has authority to approve the permit that is required for the proposed pipeline to proceed in Iowa. It references numerous safety concerns that Jermeland contends warrant more public discussion.

“It could have killed about 400 people in Mississippi in February 2020,” said Jermeland of a well-document CO2 pipeline accident there. “If it had happened overnight, it could have been a real killer. People would not have known what was happening to them. It (CO2) is heavier than air. You can’t breathe. The sheriff there said it’s almost like something you’d see in a zombie movie.”

That incident occurred near Satartia, Mississippi, in the early evening with emergency personnel evacuating hundreds of residents from the area, many of whom sought medical attention while citing difficulty breathing. Oxygen packs were worn by first responders going into the area.

Jermeland went on to say that vehicles in vicinity of a large CO2 leak can run improperly or become incapacitated because, like humans, they require oxygen. He called it frustrating that some members of the Republican Party have signed onto the carbon project, noting that it violates the party platform.

“While we support responsibility for the environment, we’re not in favor of climate change and never have been,” Jermeland said. “Because of money, a few of them are embracing it. We want people to know the facts that this is a dangerous pipeline as CO2 is a colorless and odorless gas. In Mississippi, the pipeline broke due to flood. We get floods in Iowa.”

Jermeland said county Democrats are, generally, environmental stewards who do not wish to disturb the county’s fertile agricultural ground, which also helped create this opportunity for a united front in objecting to the Summit pipeline proposal.

“We are together in that, in the end, it is essentially going to be funded by taxpayers and the money is going to end up in private bank accounts,” said Jermeland. “Eminent domain should not be used for a private project. That and public safety is where we’re in 100% agreement.”

Arndorfer confirmed that the Democratic Party in the county is, in fact, in agreement on those specific CO2 pipeline concerns.

“In our opinion, the use of eminent domain doesn’t work here,” Arndorfer said. “From our perspective, this is a group of wealthy folks trying to push this through. It’s really about them collecting tax credit dollars to move this CO2 underground for no real purpose. It is not really doing anything.”

Jermeland further cited the need to capture CO2 for business and industrial for uses such as hospitals and meat-packing plants.

“There is absolutely no reason for this pipeline,” said Jermeland. “People using CO2 are having trouble getting it. As for EMS, we’re having a difficult time getting EMS personnel now. A lot of additional training and equipment will be required. Who is going to pay for that?”

Arndorfer also raised additional concerns that he said warrant more consideration.

“We’re looking really closely at what happened in Mississippi,” Arndorfer said. “Costs are not discussed a lot, but that is part of it. If there is a break, (ample release of) CO2 could stop combustion engines from operating properly, possibly enough that equipment might not even get where it needs to go.”