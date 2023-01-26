Hancock County reaches interim agreement with Winnebago County Attorney Beenken

On Jan. 23, Hancock County supervisors unanimously approved a compensation agreement finalizing outgoing County Attorney Blake Norman’s recommendation to appoint Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken as temporary county attorney.

“She’ll be billed by the hour,” Norman said. “That could save the county some money, in my opinion.”

Norman’s last day with the county will be on Feb. 9, but he is limited from his prior full scope of work now that he has been selected as a district judge in Iowa Judicial Election District 2A.

The board’s approval of Beenken’s appointment in the interim – supervisors hope to have a new county attorney hired in March – also required the approval of the Winnebago County supervisors, which was granted the next day. According to the agreement, Beenken’s obligations as temporary county attorney will end upon filling the vacancy or on April 1, 2023, whichever occurs first.

“She’s allowed to continue a case she starts, if it is not time-sensitive,” said Norman, noting that he was aware of one such case on the county’s slate. Time sensitive matters will be handled during the duration of the vacancy, according to the agreement.

The agreement sets Beenken’s hourly rate for services as temporary county attorney at $80 per hour.

“It is going to be a lot because she’s got two little ones and her own job as well,” said Norman, noting appreciation for her willingness to fill the void. “I think the $80 an hour was fair. It is about $17 an hour more than what court-appointed attorneys get.”

Norman said sufficient funds are available to pay for Beenken’s work in the department budget for the county attorney’s office. He also noted that Hancock County’s computer technology and information technology system is such that she can work remotely from Winnebago County for much of her work, which will be part-time.

In other business, supervisors continued discussions about county insurance coverage and its rising costs. Tom Christianson of Jasperson Insurance had estimated the week prior that Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP), which is the county’s insurance carrier, is looking at about a 25% percent increase for a second straight year. He recommended that the board could consider EMC Insurance, which he said should have only about a 12% increase.

However, supervisors noted risks, difficulties, and unknowns involved with making a change and took no action to change the county’s insurance carrier for the coming fiscal year.

“I just don’t know how you can get out,” Supervisor Jerry Tlach said. “It’s just too big a risk. I guess you just have to ride out this storm.”

Supervisor Gary Rayhons agreed.

“Maintain the course is what I say,” Rayhons said. “There’s that risk of having to be double insured. You’re leaving yourself open if you don’t.”

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that the workers compensation provided by the present insurer has been very favorable. She also noted that the board approved going with ICAP in November 2015, with coverage having started in January 2016, so the county has reached six-year vested status.

Supervisors also heard an update from Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk on joint drainage district 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County drainage district 16 (with associated open ditch repair) before participating on a conference call with Cerro Gordo County Supervisors to consider how to move forward on the joint project.

Conley said that an initially scheduled July 8, 2020, hearing was continued to a later date. It stemmed from a petition. The project included tile work to improve low-lying lands near the center of the joint drainage district, but Conley implied landowner interest there has appeared to wane. He noted that letters were sent to some landowners seeking certified wetlands certification documentation in order to help determine potential impacts. Not all requested documents have been obtained.

“There has been some response, certainly not 100%,” said Conley, who noted it would be appropriate to discuss moving forward to conclusion on the project.

After discussion, both county supervisor boards set a 1 p.m. Feb. 22 time and date for the hearing. It will be held in Ventura at a site to be determined, with advance notice published. Cerro Gordo County supervisors said their board would check to see if the community center in Ventura would be available for the hearing.